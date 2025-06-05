New Graduates Who Avoid These 5 Mistakes While Job Hunting Attract More Opportunities, Says A Career Expert

Graduating from college and entering the workforce is supposed to be an exciting, momentous transition. But with today's economy and job market, it can feel incredibly daunting. There's no doubt it's an uphill battle for most, but one career expert said that new graduates have more agency than they realize if they avoid a few common pitfalls.

Catherine Fisher is a career expert at LinkedIn who has also had a long and distinguished career in communications and public relations. She recently shared some strategies for the daunting task of embarking on a job search after finally tossing that graduate cap in the air.

Admittedly, it's tough out there in the job market. Basically, all the data says so, and feeling scared is a reasonable response. But Fisher said that over the course of her long career, which has included a ton of hiring, there are five consistent mistakes she's seen that new graduates tend to make in their job search — all of which are thankfully easy to avoid or fix.

1. Being too rigid about titles and job types

If you graduated with a marketing degree, you HAVE to get a job in marketing, right? Well, today's tight, super competitive market doesn't work that way. That doesn't mean you have to give up on your dream job, but staying open-minded can present you with more opportunities.

I made this mistake early in my career, insisting any job outside the entertainment industry was a waste of time. I turned down countless great opportunities, waited tables for years, then finally broke into my chosen field and realized… I kinda hated it. Oops.

Those supposedly "wrong" opportunities surprise you. Fisher mentioned a man she met who was set on being a teacher but jumped at a tech sales opportunity that came his way instead. It's turned into a lucrative AI career that he loves, despite having nothing to do with his degree field. As Fisher put it, "great careers often start in places you never expected," so stay flexible and curious.

2. Downplaying your qualifications

"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen new grads downplay what they bring to the table, saying things like I know I don’t have much experience…' in interviews or applications," Fisher said.

It's a natural instinct to do this when you're starting out, especially given all the stereotypes about Gen Z being entitled and arrogant. But the truth is, generally speaking, people treat you how you tell them to treat you. If you go in shrinking yourself, most people are going to follow suit, and move on to the next candidate.

Most graduates, Fisher said, have "plenty" of applicable experience for the workplace, from group projects and summer jobs to things like student clubs and organizations. She said it all counts, and owning it shows that you have the confidence and competence to be coachable and moldable.

3. Sleeping on AI tools

This one is two-fold. "Reusing the same resume and cover letter for every job might feel efficient, but it’s one of the quickest ways to get overlooked," Fisher said, and she urged new graduates to use AI tools to streamline the process of tailoring job applications, writing cover letters, and prepping for interviews.

On top of that, studies have shown that having training or certifications in AI tools on your resume is a thing employers are now looking for among young workers. The AI revolution is here, and companies want candidates who know how to leverage it. Many certifications in these tools are available online, and a lot of them are free.

4. Leading with your major

Fisher said that new graduates tend to make their degree and field of study the sum total of who they are as a person and a professional. But it's only part of the story. "What do you love doing? Explaining things? Asking smart questions? Keeping projects on track?" Fisher wrote. These are all strengths that can be huge assets in all kinds of fields.

"Start with what you’re good at and curious about," she recommended, not just what you studied in school. It will help you package yourself into a more holistic picture that will uncover and highlight assets that set you apart from other candidates, and potentially reveal other niches for which you might be a good fit.

5. Taking rejection personally

This is a natural human response, of course, especially when the noes just keep coming, as they often do these days. But attitude really is everything. That's neuroscience, not woo, and it's incredibly easy for these feelings to become self-fulfilling prophecies that gradually cripple your ability to effectively put yourself out there.

Fisher said to always remember: "You only need one yes." Looking for ways to improve and refine your search and the way you're packaging yourself is always good, but obsessing about rejection and especially viewing it as failure quickly becomes unproductive. Fisher chalked it all up to one simple piece of advice: "Keep going." Yes, that's annoying, but it's also kind of the essence of most things in life, and it's often what makes all the difference.

