While at work, many people have experienced being put in the hot seat, where they're expected or feel pressured to contribute to a conversation they know nothing about. Whether it's because they don't have the right words or it's out of their area of expertise, it's a humiliating feeling not knowing what exactly to say. In fact, they may settle for one of the many phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue.

Of course, there are ways to actively avoid sounding completely clueless during situations like this. Reading up and honing one's skills are just a few ways to do this, but when they're under pressure to deliver, these phrases may buy them some time. From redirecting the conversation to adding a thoughtful comment, there are sneaky ways people can avoid the humiliation that comes with not knowing quite what they say.

Here are 11 phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue

1. 'It's a bit more nuanced than that'

Sometimes, a person just doesn't know what is going on. When they're discussing complex subjects or things outside of their scope of knowledge, it's better for them to fake it until they make it. This is why sounding confident while uttering this phrase is so important.

According to a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, the human brain is more susceptible to placing added value on the opinions of confident people. So, if someone sounds confident, those around them are more likely to value their opinion.

That being said, while sounding confident is a great thing, it's better for people to talk about things they do know, rather than pretending to be knowledgeable about something they don't quite grasp.

2. 'We're dealing with a lot of moving parts here'

In the workplace, there are phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue. That's especially true when there are lots of projects or tasks going on at once.

For example, there's plenty of corporate jargon people throw around in work meetings. In the moment, it might feel tempting to go along with certain phrases that don't mean much, but many people just silently nod along, listening to these words that make no sense. According to the International Journal of Listening, part of active listening typically involves restating a paraphrased version of the speaker's message and asking questions, which is something an employee might do in this situation.

When someone uses this phrase, they're simply summarizing everyone's point by pointing out just how many different perspectives and options are on the table. Not only does this bring a sense of relief as people don't need to worry about contributing their ideas, but it also allows them to vaguely participate without completely throwing themselves in direct fire.

3. 'It's really about finding the right framework, which we can explore after I'm finished'

It's a situation many know all too well. Someone is working very hard when a co-worker or boss comes up to them with a question they have no idea how to answer. They may want to blurt out the first thing that comes to mind, whether it's right or wrong. But if they're truly clueless and don't know what to say, they may use "It's really about finding the right framework, which we can explore after I'm finished."

When someone is expecting an answer, sounding confident and taking the reins can help them get through it. According to psychology expert Jeremy Nicholson MSW, PhD, taking control as a result of self-determination tends to result in prosocial behavior and cooperation, leading to better outcomes.

So, while it might not be ideal to not have an answer ready, allowing themselves ample time to think will help them maintain the appearance of someone who is self-assured and confident.

4. 'From a technical standpoint...'

There's no worse feeling than not knowing what to say as everyone stares at you. But when caught between a rock and hard place, so to speak, people would be shocked at where slightly elevated vocabulary gets them.

Despite how great a casual conversation is, there's something about a larger vocabulary that grabs people's attention. According to independent consultant Richard Dancsi, "To sound more educated, we can pay attention to our grammar and use rich vocabulary. And people who are knowledgeable in a particular field tend to use precise terminology from within that field."

Even if someone has no clue what to say, they can start by using this phrase and then adding on by either agreeing or disagreeing with the other person. Not only will this make someone look competent, but smarter as well.

5. 'You have to read in between the lines'

There will always come a time when people look up to someone for advice. Whether it's a co-worker not knowing what to do or a trainee looking completely lost, the pressure of knowing what to say can be unbearable. But when in doubt, think of something that someone wise would say.

In this case, one of the phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue is "You have to read between the lines," which is a narrative that is often used by people who consider themselves wise. The meaning itself is about discovering another meaning that's hidden rather than stated outright, but in this case, it might not mean much.

Uttering this phrase can put pressure on the other person to think, alleviating the person saying the phrase's responsibility, as they pretend to know what they're talking about while simultaneously doing nothing, even if they don't have a clue.

6. 'There's a bigger conversation to be had here'

Sometimes, changing the subject is a great move to make in order to maintain the appearance that a person knows what they're talking about. Yet, making that transition isn't always easy. Some people talk too much, and when they're hyper-focused on one thing it can be difficult to change their mind.

But this phrase effectively changes the topic, allowing people to show off their knowledge of a subject they already know a lot about. According to the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, the more someone knows about a topic, the more confident they become. Researchers found that people who knew they were right and provided more evidence were increasingly more likely to be confident and persuasive.

For people who really don't have a clue what they're talking about, a phrase like this can make them appear confident in the moment. However, it would do them a world of good to actually understand their role in case it happens again.

7. 'It all connects in some way'

One of the phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue is "it all connects in some way." Of course, it can feel isolating when discussing something others don't know much about. If it's not in their area of expertise, they don't want to be the person who didn't contribute anything to the conversation.

Still, when someone truly needs to say something but their mind is coming up blank, this phrase can help buy them some time. And a person's ability to find connections from subject to subject is a huge sign of intelligence.

According to a study published in 2014, "Prior knowledge is one of the most influential factors in student learning because new information is processed through the lens of what one already knows, believes, and can do." However, even if someone can't find the connection at all, at the very least others will think they're on the same page and move on to a different subject, allowing the person to take a deep breath as they keep their reputation intact.

8. 'You can't solve a problem with the same thinking that created it'

People can love their job, but there will always be a frustrating aspect of their career that makes others lose their minds. For some, this might be the number of times a person discusses uncomfortable topics in the workplace or thinking about the way their company is falling short of meeting demands. Yet for most, it can be the ideas generated by their fellow colleagues.

From ridiculous ideas that have nothing to do with the topic at hand to surface-level solutions, sometimes people don't know how to voice their opinions without coming off as rude or the odd one out. But this phrase brings to light the need for a diversity of opinion in the workplace, despite how others might feel about it.

People need to stand up and say what's on their mind, even if they don't know the exact words to convey what they're truly trying to say. Their colleagues won't always like their differences in opinion, but if their views can contribute to productivity, there's some use for it.

9. 'It's a work in progress, but we're heading in the right direction'

When a boss comes in expecting answers or results, it can be difficult to know what to say at that exact moment. On one hand, people might want to be honest and ask their boss for more time, but using this as a response might land them a one-way ticket to getting fired or receiving a good scolding.

But by saying "It's a work in progress, but we're heading in the right direction," they don't necessarily have to be heading in the right direction. Rather, it's something they can use when they aren't sure how to respond and are put in a tricky situation.

However, there's a need to use a confident tone and confident body language when saying this. Otherwise, their boss may question them more, putting them yet again in an uncomfortable position.

10. 'It's less about what and more about why'

People can drive themselves crazy looking for answers in places that don't exist. It's unfortunate, but people often focus on the "what" of a situation instead of "why." While someone might not know exactly what they're talking about, if they want to change a subject or contribute somewhat, they can say, "It's less about what and more about why."

Droning on about the same old thing can get tiring, but when tensions are high and people are frustrated, it can be difficult to redirect people's focus. When using this phrase, even if it's with the intention to get things moving or to contribute, most people appreciate someone who can reel the conversation in.

While using this phrase, even if they don't know the "why," it allows those around them to brainstorm, leading to better outcomes. And the people surrounding them are sure to see them as competent as people who are able to swiftly shift gears.

11. 'It's not always about having the right answer, it's about asking the right questions'

Most people are eager to give solutions to topics that they don't know much about. Feeling pressured, they may use one of the phrases that make people look like they know what they're talking about even when they don't have a clue. They will skip asking smart questions in favor of giving vague answers.

By pointing out that questions are acceptable and even helpful, this can encourage others to follow suit, leaving a favorable impression on others. According to career reinvention and development strategist Jean L. Serio, there are endless benefits to asking questions in the workplace, including simulating creativity and curiosity, encouraging personal growth, and developing the ability to navigate uncertainty.

While this phrase can be used to get a conversation going, people can pose a smart question themselves to get the ball rolling even further. Not only does it show that they're innovative, but it makes others feel confident enough to ask questions of their own.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.