You found an open position at a company aligned with your values. You have fine-tuned your resume, updated your references, and uploaded your certificates.

Then, you receive a message that your interview has been scheduled. You don't have much time to prepare, you need to know what words to avoid to appear a perfect match for the job.

Here are words you should never use in a job interview, according to experts:

1. Negative or insulting comments about your boss

Example: “I had to leave because of my boss”

Career coach Lisa Petsinis asserts that a prospective employer won't have the full context even if you have a genuinely difficult or even narcissistic boss. Speaking negatively about a former manager can raise red flags, making you seem hard to work with, overly negative, or unwilling to take personal responsibility for improving your work situation.



Instead, when answering ‘Why did you leave?” frame your departure professionally. Share why you joined the organization, what you learned and accomplished, and how you took ownership of your career development.

End with your goals for your next position, such as, “I am looking for strong mentorship and a supportive work environment where I can grow and thrive.” This approach keeps your answer positive and future-focused rather than dwelling on past challenges with your manager.

2. Nervous filler words

Example: "Um, uh, ah, oh, um"

Coach Petsinis adds that filler words show a lack of preparation. But practice makes perfect, so to avoid potential jitters, you must have your responses down pat.

Read your answers out loud or even record or videotape yourself. Get a friend, mentor, or coach to help you and give honest feedback so your best performance will be in front of the hiring panel.

3. Denying or downplaying your weaknesses

Example: "I don't have any weaknesses"

Coach Petsinis explains that when interviewers ask about your weaknesses, they are looking for self-awareness, honesty, and learning agility.

You might be tempted to sidestep the issue or lighten your nervous mood by jokingly stating, "I don’t have any," but I'd advise against that. Denial lies or inappropriate attempts at humor will get you nowhere.

And, while the interviewer is looking for a forthright answer, there is no reason to get too personal and share what your partner thinks is your weakness or what your narcissistic boss told you.

4. Describing yourself as a perfectionist

Example: "I’m a perfectionist"

Counselor Larry Michel knows that although being a perfectionist has many benefits, especially regarding quality work and seeking the absolute truth, hiring managers see it as a red flag. They believe it means someone struggles with delegation, gets stuck on small details, and has difficulty completing tasks efficiently.

In reality, perfectionists love to delegate if they know someone can do a great job. They ensure there is less chance of unexpected calamities, and efficiency can be their motto because they have little tolerance for wasted time and effort.

So instead of saying "I'm a perfectionist," which leaves you open to a hiring manager's interpretation, give the valuable details.

5. Negative words or phrases

Example: "I hated working there"

Therapist Gloria Brame warns that negative words and phrases can be game-changers in interviews, and not for the good. Employers judge people on their positive characteristics and work ethics.

For example, if you shred a former employer, saying things like "I hated working there" or "my old boss was horrible," it might be true. Still, the person interviewing you may judge you for expressing that negativity out loud.

They may think, "Oh, this person is not a team player," or "they can't adapt to a professional environment," or even "this person will be an HR nightmare in the future." If you want to nail an interview, put your negative baggage about prior work experiences aside and focus on all the positive reasons you want to work for the company you are interviewing for.

6. Excessive work jargon or corporate speak

Example: "A pdf for the SEO SOP ASAP"

Don't use too much jargon and corporate speak, advises Professor Brit Brogaard. In almost every interview you are allowed to tell the interviewer about your previous work experience or academic research. You should always be prepared to give a relevant spiel, yet this is often where people mess up. Many candidates expect their interviewers to be as knowledgeable about their niche of work as they are.

And because you assume the interviewer knows what you're talking about, you may use too much jargon or too many abstract terms to explain your work. You shouldn't talk down to a potential employer but don't assume they know your area as well as you do. Avoid jargon, abstract thoughts, and quick summaries of difficult points.

