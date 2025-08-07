Ah, work. It’s where everyone seems to hang up their desires and feelings so that they can get down to business. You have to stay professional, but at the same time, you’re still a human being, and the cracks can show.

You might not even realize it, but some folks at your job might be absolutely miserable, and if they are, there are certain things they will do while they're on the clock that let others know how they really feel. These signs are indicators that a coworker might be secretly dismayed at having to go to work.

People who are secretly miserable at work often do these 11 things on the clock

1. Taking long bathroom breaks

tonaquatic from Getty Images via Canva

Let’s kick it off with a pretty obvious sign: bathroom usage. While everyone needs to go to the bathroom from time to time, there are some signs that extended bathroom breaks could be indicative of a need to get away from coworkers.

Legally, employers can’t penalize you for taking bathroom breaks. There can be health-related reasons for bathroom breaks that are more frequent than usual, too. However, there does seem to be a link between people who need bathroom breaks frequently and people who aren’t happy at work.

2. Procrastinating

aliaksandrbarysenka via Canva

So when you’re on the clock, there’s only so much procrastination you can feasibly get away with. However, that’s not to say it doesn’t happen. A lot of the most unhappy workers hit a wall where they literally can’t work anymore…and that’s when it happens.

Procrastination is associated with negative reactions and poor mental health. So if you’re seeing a particular coworker go from “can do” to “can do later,” they may not be as happy as they let on.

3. Employing 'mean girl' tactics

Liudmila Chernetska from Getty Images via Canva

Everyone has met at least one office “mean girl,” right? She's that one woman who seems to take pride in ruining the days of hapless interns, bright-eyed newbies, or people who just get in her way.

Officially, the term for this trait is relational aggression, and it’s commonplace throughout many industries, including more notorious ones like fashion or music. However, the basic gist is this: few people act like a back-biting, passive-aggressive bully while loving their job. Relational aggression tends to happen when someone feels insecure or upset at work. It’s a form of self-defense.

So yeah, that office bully? She’s not feeling too great about something.

4. Smiling vacantly

Minerva Studio via Canva

Most of us have seen a corporate person who was simply not entirely there. They smile, they sound super happy, but they seem to have lost who they are as people. It’s most often seen through a smile that doesn’t really feel present.

That empty smile is an obvious indicator that the person in question really doesn’t want to be there. It could even be a sign of dissociation, which is defined as "a mental process that causes a lack of connection in a person’s thoughts, memory and sense of identity."

5. Constantly asking for feedback

MangoStar_Studio from Getty Images via Canva

Have you ever seen an employee who seems to be constantly underfoot, maybe even to the point of begging for a little feedback? The person in question often seems like a scared child, don’t they?

As this HR site notes, this is a sign of an employee whose confidence is nonexistent. That employee may have started off confident, but they likely had it chipped away due to vague instructions, harsh management demands, or personal issues.

6. Joking about hating work

mediaphotos from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Does the employee in question make “jokes” with a smile about hating their job? While it’s normal to make a little bit of a joke once in a while about the way you get paid, the truth is that it should not be that regular an occurrence.

There’s often truth to jokes. If you constantly find yourself “joking” about getting violent with your boss, it may be time to leave your company.

7. Frequently being late to work

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

This is a no-brainer, right? When you’re really hyped about going to work, you don’t miss work for anything. You are there early, if not on time. You might stay long hours later, too.

If a once-happy employee suddenly starts missing work without a major life change (like a new baby or a move), it’s likely that they have stopped feeling the joy of going to work.

8. Looking a little rough

Kaboompics.com from Pexels via Canva

When a person is really feeling their job, it almost looks like they’re glowing. They’re smiling, they’re wide-eyed, they’re happy…You know it when you see it: a person interested in their art.

When a person isn’t feeling their work, you can tell for the exact same reason: they look terrible. They start looking sullen, might gain weight, and may seem a little extra aged. In other words, their appearance will begin to match their mood.

9. Being apathetic

amenic181 from Getty Images via Canva

Oh no! The spreadsheets are past due! The kitchen is on fire and covered in roaches! Stock shares are spiraling…and your coworker seems totally fine. In fact, they don’t seem to care even when the boss is yelling at them, blue in the face.

At first glance, this might suggest they’re cool as a cucumber. This is not the case. Instead, it’s a sign of a person who is so done with the company that they can’t be pushed to care regardless of what it means for their career.

10. Never asking questions

Prostock-Studio from Getty Images via Canva

While running around a boss like a lost puppy can be a warning sign of low office morale, the opposite can also be true. A person who never asks questions can be a secret sign of misery, especially when questions should be warranted.

A lack of communication, especially when it comes to major questions, is a sign of apathy or depression.

11. Being a loner

francisblack from Getty Images Signature via Canva

The office loner might seem like they’re unfazed about being the odd guy out, but don’t be fooled. Office friendships are a significant source of enthusiasm and currently remain one of the biggest factors in employee mental health. In other words, if you are a loner, chances are high that you don’t want to be alone and that you’re low-key miserable being there.

As it turns out, the people in your office really can make or break a person’s ability to cope with their workload. So if you see someone struggling, make a point of trying to reach out to them. It can make your workplace a healthier, happier place.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.