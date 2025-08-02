8 Things High-Value Workers Do Way Better Than Everyone Else Without Even Thinking About It

Typically when people take on a career, they focus on one field. Whether they went to college to learn more about that subject, or they’re just super talented in it, people tend to stick to one industry and vocation. Some people feel like it’s time for that to change, though. The idea of being a generalist who can take on multiple different roles is becoming more and more popular, and there are a few things these types of workers do that make them extremely high-value in the workplace.

Charlotte Delsignore, a career coach who works with generalists, addressed this in a TikTok post. “The world used to reward specialists — people who mastered one skill and stuck with it for life,” she explained. “But with AI, automation and industries changing faster than ever, it’s the generalists — the adaptable, curious, multi-skilled misfits — who will thrive.”

There's evidence to back up Delsignore’s claim. In their 2023 Global Culture Report, O.C. Tanner reported that an organization with generalists was 26 times more likely to succeed because they could “innovate to overcome obstacles.” As Delsignore said in another post, “Generalists used to be the underdogs, but the world is starting to see our true value and contribution.” If you’re wondering if you fit in with these “multi-skilled misfits,” there are indicators you can look for.

1. Have diverse interests

Anna Nekrashevich | Pexels

The first sign Delsignore shared that shows you’re a generalist is that you have a wide array of interests. She described this as being “the embodiment of the phrase ‘jack of all trades.’” Maybe you like keeping up with the latest technology news, but you’re also really creative and enjoy art. Or, maybe it’s something entirely different that interests you. Whatever it is, your hobbies could never be called boring because you do a little bit of everything.

It’s easy to think that being interested in a lot of different things isn’t really going to help you at work, but Professor Elizabeth A. Segal, PhD, said this is not true. “Diversity keeps us healthy physically, financially, professionally, and emotionally,” she said. “It leads to innovation and creativity.” Knowing a little bit (or more) about a lot of different things can be a huge advantage and help you to come up with better ideas and solutions. You’ll be an even stronger asset to your workplace.

2. See the big picture

Delsignore said that this is all about being able to make connections. “You effortlessly connect seemingly unrelated ideas or concepts, and you often see things that others don’t see,” she said. “Your brain sees patterns between ideas, industries, and people that specialists don’t even notice.” This means that you can see how everything is interrelated without the amount of energy and effort it would take other people.

Author Gregg Levoy said that seeing the big picture can be intimidating at times. “You also have to take a deep breath, because the big picture can be humbling, a confrontation with the error of your ways or your relative size and significance in the grander scheme of things,” he stated. If you’re a generalist, it may be disconcerting to see the big picture and make those connections and realize how much there still is out there for you to learn. Nevertheless, it’s part of your nature.

3. Show curiousity about more than just their own job

cottonbro studio | Pexels

A generalist will naturally want to do more than just their specific responsibilities because they’ll find it interesting. However, this can get you into trouble at times. As Delsignore cautioned, “Watch out, sometimes this ruffles feathers among colleagues who like to stay in their lane.” This doesn’t change the fact that you want to do a little bit of everything, though. She pointed out that a generalist is likely to find delving into new topics invigorating.

Writing for MBA.com, Liliana Pettenkofer shared just how much it pays off to be a generalist. “Having a clear understanding of a wide selection of topics is an advantage no matter where you work or what career paths you follow,” she noted. Co-workers may be annoyed by your curiosity about, well, everything, but it will pay off for you in your career. Showing your boss that you’re capable of doing more than just what you are narrowly assigned is always a good thing.

4. Refuse to be put in a box

No one really wants to be put in a box, but some people abhor it more than others. Delsignore said of generalists, “The mere thought of being confined to a single role or specialization feels suffocating to you.” This is why many generalists succeed in leadership or entrepreneurial roles — because it gives them the chance to wear multiple hats instead of being pigeon-holed.

Still, even if you are a generalist, you can’t let your worries about being boxed in hold you back from succeeding in your career. There may be times when a supervisor puts you in a box and you have no choice but to comply. Amy Morin, LCSW, shared that it’s much better to face fears like this head-on than to avoid them. That’s what will help you the most in the long run, and give you the ability to be a workplace chameleon when needed.

5. Explore different jobs and industries

cottonbro studio | Pexels

If you’re a generalist, you’ve probably had a hard time landing on one single job that fits you perfectly. Delsignore said that this can mean “your CV looks like a zigzag.” She added, “Despite your explorations, you struggle to pinpoint what truly resonates with you.” This can be both an advantage and a disadvantage. On the one hand, it means you haven’t exactly had a linear path of climbing the corporate ladder with one company or type of role.

At the same time, it gives you a lot more skills than people who stick to one role have. Pettenkofer also said, “To have long-term career success, you need skills that will translate to new roles and grow with you as you move up the ladder. Generalists tend to have more transferable skills that set them up for success to be leaders and managers.” Being a generalist means you have great skills that others may never gain because they were stuck in one specific kind of job. This will help you go places in your career, even if you’re not sure where you want those places to be yet.

6. Move on pretty quickly

Delsignore said that generalists are known to “outgrow roles fast.” It makes sense. If you have a wide variety of interests, you’re going to want to do something related to all of them. Once you’ve dedicated a good amount of time to a certain one, you’ll just be bored and ready for whatever is next. This can create some instability in your career, but you may decide that it’s worth it to be able to do work that truly excites you.

It might not be as problematic for your career as you might expect, though. In O.C. Tanner’s report, they said, “An overwhelming majority (87%) of companies report they have skills gaps now or expect to have gaps within the next five years. And this makes generalists extremely valuable.” While job hopping may not be the most stable way to live, generalists are in such high demand that doing so may work in your favor.

7. Thrive in uncertain conditions

Wallace Chuck | Pexels

Some people freak out when they’re faced with unpredictability. That’s not true for you as a generalist. As Delsignore said, “You can pivot, improvise, and figure things out as you go along.” A generalist doesn’t have to have a clear set of directions or a map telling them what to do. Instead, they go with the flow and work with what they have. For some people, especially perfectionists and type A personalities, this sounds like a nightmare. That makes your skills valuable.

In PwC’s 2024 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey, 53% of respondents said they thought too much change was happening in the workplace, and another 44% said they weren’t sure why those changes were needed in the first place. According to these results, the majority of workers don’t appreciate the uncertainty that can come with the workplace. The fact that you embrace it as a generalist gives you an advantage.

8. Stay open to complex subjects

Many people prefer simplicity, especially when it comes to their career. Generalists are fine with stepping out of the box and out of their comfort zone. Delsignore noted, “You don’t need things to be black and white, and that makes you invaluable in a messy world.” As she pointed out, the world itself is not two-dimensional, so having the ability to see beyond that and be comfortable working with that is a major plus as far as employers are concerned.

The American Psychological Association calls this mindset dichotomous or polarized thinking. Healthline writer Rebecca Joy Stanborough, MFA, said that making a habit of this can actually be bad for your job. She said, “Thinking of your career as fixed and narrowly defined could cause you to miss out on possibilities you might find enriching, literally and figuratively speaking.” Being able to see between the two opposite ends of the spectrum gives generalists another chance to succeed.

Many people will tell you that being a generalist isn’t a good idea. Maybe they’ll argue that you’ll never find a job or have no job security. But being a generalist is valuable, and these stereotypes couldn’t be farther from the truth. If you are a generalist, use it to your advantage, especially in your career.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.