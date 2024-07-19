It doesn't matter if you just started a new job or have been working at the same place for years, we all can use some tips on how to create a healthier and better work environment. So, how do we get there? Well, having a few good work friends can help!

In a recent interview, YourTango coworkers Joanna Schroeder and Arianna Jeret sit down to ask each other some hard-hitting questions designed to help them bond while growing as employees.

Advertisement

And though these questions might be personal, asking similar questions might help you improve your work environment and bond with your co-workers instantly.

14 Questions to Ask Your Work Friend For A Better Work Environment

1. How do you think our political and societal beliefs differ, and in what ways are they the same?

2. What is your favorite part about working at our company?

3. What was the last time you felt like you disappointed people at work?

Advertisement

4. What piece of advice would you give me that would make me a better coworker?

5. Since we are Aries coworkers, in what ways do you think I am like our zodiac sign stereotypes?

6. How would you describe me to new employees so they knew what to expect about my personality?

7. What benefit or perk do you wish our company offered that we don’t have already?

8. What is one thing about your past that would help people understand your personality more at work?

9. What are three corporate jargon words that you hear a lot at work that make you laugh or cringe?

10. What do you think you do better than anyone else at work?

11. When was the last time you cried at work or about work?

12. Which celebrity, cartoon character, or movie / TV character do you think I am most like and why?

13. What’s the last random thing that made you super happy at work?

14. What are three qualities of mine that you admire most personally and professionally?

Getting honest with colleagues isn't always easy and requires trust and an emotionally safe work environment. Likely, you'll probably feel vulnerable and awkward at first. Getting these questions out of the way might prove to be the best decision you've made at work in a while — and fun.

Advertisement

Having a decent work relationship with the people you see forty hours a week might just make the workweek a bit more bearable. So, don't be afraid to sit down and just talk. And bosses: make time for your employees to bond!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.