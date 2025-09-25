While a person may have initially loved their current job, time can change the relationship they have with their work. The longer someone stays in their job, the more comfortable it becomes. While this may not seem like a bad thing, with this comfort comes a lack of challenge and fulfillment.

Some people crave purpose within the workplace, and once their job stops making them feel purposeful, they tend to lose interest. Instead of using this as motivation to pursue new and exciting opportunities, many people choose to stay in their current job because it is secure and safe. If you hear someone say these phrases casually, they may be feeling like they no longer like their job but feel too overwhelmed by the uncertainty of quitting to give it up.

If a person no longer likes their job, they'll start saying these 11 things casually

1. 'I'm just here for the paycheck'

fizkes / Shutterstock

When a person no longer likes their job, they will most likely start saying that they are only there working to get a paycheck. This shows a significant disinterest in their current role and could potentially mean that they no longer feel fulfilled and have lost a sense of purpose.

“The biggest distinction between the actively engaged and those that are just ‘there for the paycheck’ has to do with purpose. The actively engaged are purpose-driven ‘givers’ but those motivated by the paycheck are ‘takers’,” according to Dr. Dan Diamond, an international disaster physician. When someone no longer feels purpose-driven by their job and instead only shows up to work for their paycheck, it is a sign that they are not willing to give themselves fully to the job, which in most cases means their quality of work will suffer.

2. 'It's not the worst job in the world, but it's definitely not great'

fizkes / Shutterstock

If a person no longer likes their job, chances are they commonly say that the job they have is not the worst, but it definitely isn’t a great job. Feeling this way about their job shows that it has become a “meh” job to them, and they most likely only stay there because it is comfortable and stable.

It is risky and scary to pursue a new opportunity. People who decide to stay in their job despite feeling it is not a great fit are afraid to let go of something that keeps them financially stable and embark on an opportunity that may not pay as well. They also understand that starting something new can be hard, and despite not feeling challenged by their current job, they feel the security of knowing it well.

3. 'Same stuff, different day'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Disliking one’s job can leave a person constantly saying “same stuff, different day” when talking about their duties at work. Someone may say this if they dislike their job because they feel stuck in a rut and lack motivation.

“If you aren’t taking risks and making real changes, you are likely still stuck in the same health, emotional, relationship, financial, and other ruts you have been in for a long time,” explains Katie Beecher, a licensed professional counselor. If someone feels stuck in a rut in their job, it may be time to take a risk to add more excitement to their work life and gain back motivation.

4. 'I used to care, but now I'm just going through the motions'

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

When someone no longer likes their job, they may talk about how they used to care so much about the work they did, but now it feels like they are just going through the motions. A comment like this shows a major shift in the relationship they have with their job.

While they once felt passionate about their job and completely engaged, now they feel disconnected and burnt out if they no longer see the purpose in their responsibilities. If a person can no longer see the impact they make within a company, the tasks they do start to lack intrinsic meaning, and they lose enthusiasm for the role they have.

5. 'I'm just counting down the days until the weekend'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When someone commonly says that they are just counting down the days until it is the weekend, there is a good chance that they no longer like their job. Saying something like this shows their want to escape their work and indulge in something they consider far more appealing.

Someone feeling burned out because of their job or constantly stressed and not fulfilled will make them want to learn how to cope with the impact their work environment is having on them. A comment like this can also act as a coping mechanism because it allows them to focus on something that they view as way more positive.

6. 'I don't really have goals here anymore'

fizkes / Shutterstock

Most people crave a sense of professional advancement within their jobs. Once they feel that their job no longer helps them reach their professional goals, they may no longer enjoy their job and will commonly say that they no longer have goals at their place of work. This lack of goals can be a result of burnout, and to start feeling more fulfilled, burnout needs to be managed.

“Learning how to complete the stress response cycle (so that stress doesn’t build up) and prioritize self-care is essential to preventing and managing burnout. Things like getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, drinking enough water and finding time to exercise might seem obvious, but getting back to basics is exactly what you need,” according to Lead Bee Leadership Development, a company that offers services related to career coaching and positive development for companies.

7. 'I just do enough to not get fired'

1st footage / Shutterstock

If someone no longer likes their job, they may casually say things like they just do enough at work to not get fired. A comment like this suggests their disengagement from their work and expresses feelings of being mentally checked out due to a lack of fulfillment.

“If you're feeling unfulfilled and unhappy in your career, mustering the motivation to take the lead on something probably isn't going to feel like the obvious and enjoyable thing to do. But if it matters to you, then it's up to you to change it,” explains Natasha Stanley, head coach, writer, and experience designer for Careershifters.

A person does not necessarily have to quit their job to start feeling fulfilled again. Instead, they can take on new projects at work and do more than just what is required of them.

8. 'I'm just waiting for something better to come along'

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Someone who really does not like their job may have hopes that a better opportunity will come along. This causes them to say that this opportunity is what they have been waiting for, and when it does, they plan to quit their current role and embark on something better.

Instead of making an impulsive decision and quitting even without knowing what job comes next, these people prefer to stay, even if they are not happy. This comes from a fear of instability, and it influences the person to take more of a strategic approach to pursuing new roles outside of their current one.

9. 'I've been here too long; I'm just stuck now'

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If someone no longer likes their job, they may say that they’ve been there for too long, so now they are stuck in their current position. This can be due to career stagnation and a fear of the unknown, as the job they have been doing is all they know, or still holding onto what the company was for them.

“When you join a company and have a great experience for months or even years, you’re fully engaged in your job. Then change happens, whether that be a new leader, new structure, or a shift in strategic direction, and you may struggle to cope with it,” according to Marlo Lyons, a career coach.

They may feel the only way to cope with the change is to hold onto the past relationship they had with their job, but in doing so, they miss out on potentially more fulfilling opportunities.

10. 'I don't know how much longer I can keep doing this'

Cat Box / Shutterstock

Someone who begins feeling mentally drained by their job will likely begin to dislike it and say that they are not sure how much longer they can keep doing the job. This comment can signify that they have reached a breaking point from the continuous burnout the job has caused them.

In these moments, it is important for the person to prioritize their mental health. They could prioritize their mental health by finding ways to separate their work life from their personal life mentally. They could also use their PTO wisely and take mental health days to allow them time to reset mentally.

11. 'I don't feel challenged anymore'

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

When someone no longer likes their job, they may commonly say that they do not feel challenged by their job anymore. A comment like this shows that they feel a sense of stagnation within their role.

This sense of stagnation could be from a lack of growth opportunities, burnout, or even feeling like their job is too repetitive. They may crave an opportunity that allows them to acquire new skills, which causes them to struggle a little bit because it makes them actually feel like they are learning and growing.

Pay attention to what people around you say when they talk about their job. You may be able to identify whether they feel satisfied with their work or wish they felt able to pursue more fulfilling and exciting opportunities.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.