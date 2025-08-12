Overemployed Worker Fired From All 3 Jobs After Employer Found His LinkedIn

With high prices for rent, groceries, and everyday living, many people have become like Julius from "Everybody Hates Chris" and taken on a second job. Nowadays, any extra cash to help cover the bills at the end of the month is worth the effort. But some go even further. A Reddit user recently shared that they juggled three jobs all at once. How do you even manage that?

Turns out, he didn't manage it very well. He thought he was doing a great job in all three positions, but when his VP at one of his jobs couldn't find his LinkedIn account, the exec did some digging. That started a snowball of firings, and now he's looking for work.

A worker was trying to hold down 3 jobs until he was fired from them all on the same day.

“I woke up this morning to a surprise impromptu meeting with HR from J2,” they wrote in a Reddit thread. The worker uses J1, J2, and J3 to refer to jobs one, two, and three. He explained that the Vice President at J2 couldn’t find him on LinkedIn, which prompted the VP to contact the recruiting firm that hired the worker.

That’s when the VP discovered the worker’s J1 job listed on their profile. “I was terminated immediately,” he wrote. The worker then asked if the company would reach out to his other employer, J1. The response? The company said they were already in the process of doing so.

The first firing snowballed into the worker being fired from all three roles.

“Not even an hour later, I was terminated from J1,” he wrote. On the same day, he was fired from two jobs just because the VP found out about them. The worker added that he was upset since he was a top performer in both roles and never expected to be caught.

To top off the triple loss, the worker said that his J3 employer was also contacted by the J2 administration because it was listed on his resume. He added that he had worked there for two years but was still shut out. “Shout-out to J2 HR,” the worker wrote, “I respect the dedication to ruin my livelihood.”

Most people in the comments focused on LinkedIn, saying the worker should never have kept his account active in the first place. “Take that as a learning lesson,” one user wrote, “and hibernate your LinkedIn instead of just blocking people from J1.” Another added, “LinkedIn seems to be the main reason people get caught.”

Working multiple jobs is legal, but not all companies allow it.

In short, federal law allows workers to have multiple jobs, even if one is full-time. But here’s where it gets tricky: many companies include clauses in the contracts you sign that require you to work exclusively for them.

They do this because they want your full focus on their job and don’t want you distracted or stressed by other work. That’s why Reddit users were treating multiple jobs like a secret and advising others to turn off their LinkedIn profiles to avoid being discovered by their employers.

That being said, many companies allow employees to have multiple jobs, and workers often take advantage of this. According to a survey by ResumeBuilder, 79% of full-time remote or hybrid workers held another job in 2022. And while working more than one full-time job isn't exactly pleasant, it's the only way many workers are able to support themselves in our current economy.

But what does this situation look like for all workers, not just those in remote or hybrid roles? The analytics company VettaFi, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported that as of July 2025, 8.243 million people in the U.S. were working multiple jobs. This represents about 5.1% of civilian employment.

Essentially, holding more than one job has become common. However, as the Reddit user’s experience illustrated, not every company allows it. The main takeaway is that if you need a second or more jobs to make ends meet, be sure to check with your employer to see if their policy allows that. Or ... do what Reddit users suggested and disable your LinkedIn account so no one finds out.

