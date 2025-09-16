People who are about to quit their jobs usually say these 11 things beforehand

Some people absolutely love their jobs and could never dream of quitting them. The environment is conducive to productive work and personal growth, and their colleagues and superiors are supportive and kind. However, not everyone has the same experience when it comes to their place of work.

Often, many people will work in environments that do more harm than good to their mental health and their sense of self-worth. Whether it's complaining about not being challenged enough or feeling extremely burnt out, people who are about to quit their jobs usually say these things beforehand. And it's all in an attempt to branch out and achieve better for themselves.

1. 'I'm really burnt out right now'

If a person constantly says that they feel really burnt out, this is a sign they will be quitting their job soon. When someone is experiencing job burnout, they feel mentally detached from the work they are doing, and it sometimes bleeds over into their personal life.

This detachment leads to the person feeling less accomplished within their job and makes it hard for them to focus and handle the constant tasks their position requires, according to psychology experts. As a result of this burnout, many people choose to quit their jobs.

2. 'I'm not sure how much longer I can do this'

People who are about to quit their jobs usually say they aren't sure how much longer they can handle their current situation. This usually is the result of an unresolved issue within their place of work that has been going on for a while, or has to do with their treatment from co-workers and superiors.

This issue may have caused the person to feel undervalued, burnt out, and dealing with an overwhelming amount of stress. There is only so long anyone can handle certain issues that start to negatively impact their mental health, especially when it comes from something replaceable, like a job.

As burnout researcher and psychology professor Christina Maslach pointed out, burnout tends to snowball, turning into anxiety, depression, and lowered self-esteem.

3. 'I need a break from this place'

Someone saying they need a break from their place of work may signal that they plan on leaving their job in the near future. Several factors could contribute to a person feeling like they need to quit in order to really get that break.

If someone is unhappy with their current occupation due to a negative work environment, exhaustion, rarely ever taking breaks, or just simply needing a personal change, they are likely to want to move on to another opportunity. A new change of pace and environment could be just what they need to start enjoying their job again.

In fact, according to wellness coach Elizabeth Scott, "Don't wait until you've reached the point of exhaustion to step back and take a break. Unless you already feel energized, motivated, excited, creative, and fully engaged at work and in your relationships, you'd likely benefit from a vacation, because it's a good idea to manage stress before it feels overwhelming."

4. 'I've been thinking about my future a lot lately'

A person may seriously be considering quitting their job if they often mention how much they've been thinking about their future. Usually, a person will decide to quit if they believe their current position no longer aligns with the future goals they have for themselves.

If they no longer feel like their job challenges them or provides them with opportunities to grow or make them feel fulfilled, they will view the job as no longer aiding them and they will look for opportunities elsewhere.

5. 'I think I need a change of environment'

Needing a change of environment is a common reason why some people decide to quit their jobs. This could be to pursue new challenges, get out of a toxic company culture, or needing to find a job where they feel more fulfilled.

While their current work environment may have once seemed like an exciting and satisfying opportunity, that isn't something that always lasts. In order to feel this way about their occupation again, transitioning to a new environment that they haven't yet outgrown may be what they view as their best option.

"If you feel stagnant in your current job because the work is too easy or too low-level, but you have greater ambitions, it's time to start looking for a position that will allow you to grow and develop... Look for a company that supports employee growth and continual learning," psychology professor Ronald E. Riggio suggested.

6. 'I'm starting to feel like my work isn't valued'

People who are about to quit their jobs usually say they feel like their work isn't valued. If a person feels underappreciated and there is a lack of promotional opportunities, they will most likely begin feeling dissatisfied with their work and need change.

When a person is working hard and making progress in their job, it is natural for them to expect to be rewarded in some way for that hard work, even if it is just simply their boss telling them they are doing a good job. If this treatment never is a result of the work they are doing, they will find a place that will provide that treatment instead.

7. 'I've been thinking about my work-life balance'

When someone says they have been thinking a lot about their work-life balance, it is a good indication that they may be considering quitting their job. Making a comment like this could signal that the person feels overworked, burnt out, and they feel like their occupation is negatively affecting their mental health and personal life.

According to a survey from the American Psychological Association, about 1 in 5 respondents worked in a toxic environment, and were twice as likely to report poor mental health as a result. So, for someone about to quit their job, it makes sense they would want an occupation that serves them.

8. 'This place makes me frustrated'

The kind of environment someone works in has a huge impact on their level of frustration. If a person is constantly saying that their place of work frustrates them, it's usually something they say before they quit.

If the environment has a poor culture, leaves employees feeling undervalued and doesn't offer many opportunities for growth, it may make someone frustrated enough to quit.

As author Aaron Hurst explained, "There are times when the grass truly is greener on the other side, and it is important to change where we work or what we do. There are situations that are likely beyond your ability to improve significantly, or where the opportunity elsewhere is markedly better than anything that could be developed in your current situation."

9. 'I don't feel challenged anymore'

People who are about to quit their jobs usually say they don't feel challenged anymore. Hard workers thrive off of challenges and personal growth, so if they feel like their occupation is no longer helping them in these ways, they will be interested in finding something that will.

They will choose an opportunity that provides mental stimulation and feeds their desire for new skills and growth. That way, they can go back to being challenged regularly and feeling content with their occupation.

10. 'I might look into some other opportunities soon'

When someone makes it a point to mention that they will most likely be looking for other opportunities soon, it is safe to assume they won't be working their current job much longer. People change and what they want out of their occupation changes, too.

It makes total sense why someone used to be fulfilled by their job, but now, once they've learned all of the skills for it and are no longer challenged, they need to find a new opportunity.

11. 'I just don't know if I see myself here long-term'

When someone feels like their current role is not something they can see themselves doing long-term and they make it a point to say it out loud, they will likely leave their job soon.

Feeling a loss of engagement with the job and no longer feeling motivated to do it are all reasons someone may not want to stay in a job long-term. They will most likely be looking for job opportunities that excite them and give them purpose.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.