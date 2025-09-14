According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly two million job seekers have been out of work for more than 27 weeks, which amounts to about a quarter of all unemployed people. Now more than ever, people are struggling to find employment, and jobs are scarce, meaning those who are unemployed are feeling the brunt of the stress of finding a job.

Career experts at resume.io shared some practical tips that job seekers can take into consideration as they're trying to find success in the job market. With financial stress compounding as the market seems to get worse, not better, it's important that job seekers take care of their well-being above everything else.

Here are 6 things smart people do to avoid job search burnout when finding work seems nearly impossible:

1. Set job search hours

Just because you're unemployed doesn't mean you have to spend hours around the clock looking for employment. That'll only end up draining your energy further, which is why experts encourage people to look for jobs during set hours of the day, almost treating it as a job in and of itself. It's best to just block out time in your calendar to do tasks like updating your resume, searching for job postings, applying, and attending networking activities.

Searching for a job shouldn't take up every single minute of your day. Set these firm times and abide by them. Being able to give yourself permission to actually log off, tuck your computer away, or step back from your desktop will mean that you're still spending time for yourself and not letting the stress and anxiety of whether or not you're going to get that job weigh on your mind 24/7.

2. Create 'micro-goals' and celebrate the wins

The job search is not a competition or some kind of race. The road to finding a job is full of speed bumps and obstacles, but you shouldn't let it deter you. It'll make you feel overwhelmed if you're only focusing on the finish line.

Instead, career experts at resume.io recommended that job seekers break down their job search into more manageable steps, or "micro-goals." That means taking inventory of your strengths and skills, coming up with short-term goals, and updating your resume. Being able to focus on these short goals and celebrating the wins as you get them will make job hunting that much easier to go through.

3. Focus on job application quality over quantity

It might seem as if you need to apply to as many jobs as you can because it's a numbers game. However, rather than wasting your time, you should set a realistic goal for yourself and apply to only a set number of jobs on a weekly basis.

By choosing quality over quantity, you are able to really dedicate time to each job application, so you're showing exactly what kind of employee you are. It means showing potential employers who you really are, rather than rushing and missing out on key details that'll get you hired. It also alleviates the feeling of burnout because you're only applying to jobs that are actually interesting to you and places where you really see yourself.

4. Stay active to clear your head

Exercise is one of the best ways to help alleviate stress. Going for a run or a walk around your neighborhood or through a park can do wonders for your mental state. Even doing a little workout at home can make a huge difference. Being able to find a routine that works for you means that you'll be able to sharpen your focus and tackle the job search with even more energy and fervor.

5. Mix up your networking tactics

Constantly looking at job applications on platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn can feel draining and monotonous. Instead, networking events can offer you more opportunities than the usual job platforms can. Meeting new and interesting people will increase your odds of getting your resume into the right hands.

Career experts at resume.io recommended that people try both in-person and digital endeavors, both locally and even in other cities. Try reaching out to former colleagues, engaging with different people on LinkedIn, and even attending industry events in your specific field.

6. Reframe rejection

No one enjoys rejection, but hearing a "no" isn't a reflection of your skills and talents, especially in this market. Rejection is just redirection, and it's the Universe simply pushing you onto the path that you're meant to be on. It's all part of the process, and rather than dwelling on that lost opportunity, job seekers should focus on what is coming in the future and why it might be better than what they initially hoped.

