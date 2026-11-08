6 Zodiac Signs Get A Relationship Do-Over After The Scorpio New Moon On November 9

Six zodiac signs are getting a relationship do-over on November 9, 2026. You can thank the Scorpio New Moon for that.

This powerful lunation brings fresh starts and unexpected realizations. If something isn't working, it's gonna be impossible to ignore after Monday. That might be hard to deal with in the moment, but this is your chance to make some much-needed changes. As an astrologer named Amparo put it, this is a "relationship reset," and it's leading to a far better and healthier connection.

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1. Aries

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Aries, how comfortable are you really with your partner? Do they know who you are, deep in your soul, beneath all the layers of self-defence? "You may want a deeper connection," Aparo said, "but are you willing to let someone see the parts of you that you usually keep protected?"

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"With Mercury and Venus retrograde, old trust issues or unresolved feelings could pop back up, giving you a chance to recognize how past experiences are shaping the way you show up now," the astrologer continued. While it's tempting to run away, you need to face your fears if you're ever going to stop repeating the same patterns. Remember, you can't build true intimacy without embracing vulnerability first. So let your partner in and see what happens.

2. Taurus

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Are you growing with your partner, Taurus? Or are you feeling stuck? And are your needs being met in your current connection? "If you are in a partnership that's not meeting your needs, this New Moon is gonna be pretty loud," Amapro said. After November 9, there will be no more letting things slide or brushing problems under the rug.

With Mercury and Venus both Retrograde, you're likely revisiting old relationship issues, too. You might realize that you've been accepting less than you deserve. "Gentle reminder," the astrologer added, "being loyal to someone doesn't mean being loyal to a dynamic that no longer serves you." So, speak up and have the tough conversations. You can't have a healthy dynamic while pretending the problems don't exist.

3. Cancer

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Do you enjoy the person you've been dating, Cancer? Or are you blinded by their potential? "You might be realizing that chemistry just isn't enough," Amparo remarked. "Or that you're getting attached to someone's potential before they've even gotten the chance to show you who they really are."

If you're unhappy, you don't need to force yourself. Don't be afraid to date casually or even spend some time intentionally being single. "You can be open to love without putting the cart before the horse, and without turning every connection into an investment into your future," the astrologer advised. "Pay attention to how dating actually feels. Butterflies are good, but spending all your energy trying to figure out how to make someone else like you is not a good use of your time."

4. Leo

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During the Scorpio New Moon, pay attention to how you feel when you're with the people you care about, Leo. Do you feel loved? Do you feel safe? "Chemistry is one thing," Amparo said, "but can you be honest about your feelings without worrying about how other people will perceive you?"

With Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node all in your sign, your pride may get the better of you. It could keep you from seeing the truth or acknowledging what you really need. Remember, you should never feel like you need to perform or earn your partner's love. "You deserve relationships where you can let your guard down," the astrologer stressed, "not just a relationship that makes you only feel wanted when you're at your best."

5. Scorpio

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Let your partner see the real you, Scorpio. Keeping them at an arm's length only hurts everyone involved. "You might be great at reading other people, but how good are you at communicating your own needs or expecting someone else to figure them out?" Amparo asked.

The New Moon is in your sign, and it's hitting you especially hard. It asks you to reconsider how you show up in your relationships. "Recognise the difference between protecting your boundaries and keeping people at a distance because vulnerability feels uncomfortable," the astrologer stressed. "You can be discerning about who you trust without making emotional self-protection your default setting."

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6. Aquarius

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You are independent by nature, Aquarius, and sometimes you need your alone time. That's OK. But ask yourself why. Are you keeping your distance because you genuinely need space? Or are you uncomfortable with vulnerability? Letting someone in can feel scary, but you gotta do it if you want a real, deep connection.

"Being independent doesn't mean you have to do everything alone," Amparo noted. "You can have your own goals, own identity, and your own space while still allowing someone to matter to you." So don't let your need for control or independence keep you from lowering your guard. Be willing to show up emotionally so you can build something real.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.