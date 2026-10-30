Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, October 31: Words Are Literally Spells This Halloween

Written on Oct 30, 2026

zodiac signs daily love horoscopes october 31 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: Beauty Hero, Shutterstock
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Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 31, 2026. It's Halloween, and you need to be careful with your words, or you might end up with a trick instead of a treat. 

Retrograde Mercury in Scorpio squares Mars in Leo on Saturday. This energy is explosive and can create a situation you can't come back from. Secrets and long-buried frustrations are coming to the surface. Though your feelings are valid, be careful with what you say and how you say it. Don't let your anger get the better of you. This holiday is scary enough as it is.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 31, 2026:

Aries

aries daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your desire for change is real, Aries. But you must be careful with how you’re expressing it. You want commitment and to feel like you and your partner are truly doing life together. However, you need to go about it in the right way. 

On Saturday, be careful with what you say. Don't try to force your partner into anything, even unconsciously. This includes playing games to get their attention.

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Taurus

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Be especially cautious on Saturday, Taurus. Pause before saying anything you might regret. 

The energy on Halloween is bringing the truth to the surface, but you need to be careful with what you do with it. This is not a good day to make any impulsive decisions, especially those that involve moving in or out with someone you care about.

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Gemini

gemini daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a step back, Gemini. You may be feeling more frustrated than normal on Saturday. This could make you lash out at your partner for something that really isn’t theirs to carry. 

As Mercury in Scorpio squares Mars in Leo on October 31, be very careful when trying to elicit a reaction from someone. Something is going on with you, but it is yours to figure out. Take some time alone to do so. 

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Cancer

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Don’t lose sight of what’s most important, Cancer. Saturday brings up discussions of finances and romantic priorities in your relationship. While you may have to compromise, don't sacrifice what you deserve.

This is always a balance for you to walk, but on October 31 it’s even more crucial. You're feeling fed up with always being the understanding person in your relationship. Make sure you stand up for yourself instead of letting resentment build.

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Leo

leo daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is not about you, Leo. Start your day by repeating your mantra. You might love the spotlight, but don't make what happens on Saturday about you. 

If you want to improve your relationship or save your marriage, you must be careful with what you say and do. This is not the time to minimize what your partner is feeling or the needs they’ve shared. Validate their feelings and watch your words.  

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Virgo

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This isn’t coming out of nowhere, Virgo. You may feel like something suddenly comes up on Saturday. But if you're really honest with yourself, this isn't all that surprising. 

Take time to work through your own feelings about what comes up before starting any conversations. And remember, you don't need to keep being a part of someone else's story if you know you’ve outgrown it.

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Libra

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Be honest about what you’re feeling, Libra. Saturday's energy calls you to face something that’s been going on in your relationship or circle of friends. 

You’ve felt taken advantage of recently. While this is valid, you also need to acknowledge how you overgive to the point of feeling like you’re not receiving the same back. You don’t have to shoulder the full weight of this, but you do need to own your part.

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Scorpio

scorpio daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stay the course, Scorpio. With Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign, this is not the time to take any drastic action. 

The journey you're on now won't end until November 13, so how you feel may look dramatically different in only a few weeks. Until then, stay the course. On Saturday, journal about what you feel, and try to approach situations and relationships more intentionally. Most importantly, save any life-altering decisions for next month.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t really move ahead if you’re not sure where you want to go, Sagittarius. You want to experience all that you can in every moment of life, but that doesn’t mean you’re always on the right path.

Saturday's energy reveals a new truth that may throw a wrench in your current plan. This changes how you feel and what you want. It may even shift your destiny. Take time to regroup, but make sure you're willing to change your plans.

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Capricorn

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Not all attention is the same, Capricorn. Be especially careful about trying to get attention in unhealthy ways on Saturday. You may not even be aware that what you’re doing isn’t going to lead to what you hope. So, you must pause and reflect.

Be honest with your needs and embrace your vulnerabilities instead of just trying to get yourself noticed. You also won’t have to work hard to get attention from someone who actually wants to be in your life.

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Aquarius

aquarius daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your heart, Aquarius. Saturday may bring an unexpected detour into your life. Though you are focused on your career, you may suddenly realize that what you’re actually craving is love. 

Whether you’re in a relationship or are single, take October 31 as the wake-up call it’s meant to be. You don’t necessarily need to change your life overnight, but you do need to start validating your need for romance and partnership. Don't worry: You can have professional success and love at the same time. 

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Pisces

pisces daily love horoscope Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold steady, Pisces. On Saturday, you might want to choose a completely new path or relationship. Wait a second. This is not the day to make any impulsive decisions. 

A second chance is entering your life on October 31. Rather than jumping on it immediately, hold steady. See where it all goes and how you feel before making any final decisions.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.

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