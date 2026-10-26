Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Tuesday, October 27

Starting Tuesday, October 27, 2026, a special change is coming, but hey, it might make you face a fact you don't really like about yourself.

The good news is that the square between the Sun in Scorpio and Pluto in Aquarius is weakening. This dynamic shows up in today's collective tarot card: the Two of Wands. The Two is about decisions, and the Wands suit is decisive when upright. So you're in a good position emotionally and mentally. The message for everyone is to listen to your body.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, October 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands, reversed

Sometimes being right is not a win, Aries. Today you might be in an unusual situation where you know you are right, but proving it creates bigger problems than you want to deal with.

The Five of Wands reminds you that for now, letting things slide could be the smarter way to end a conversation.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man

You can't change how others act, but you can control what you do, Taurus. Yep, you guess it: yourself.

The Hanged Man waits so long he forgets that he's not where he wants to be. Don't become like this card. Today, do what you know you have to do, even if you need to do it alone.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords suggests you might not know enough about a topic to speak on it. That's not a comfortable place to be in, especially if you feel pressured to respond.

Okay, just admit it, Gemini. Not everyone can be an expert on every subject. You can always find out more later.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Cups

Hey, Cancer, unhappiness happens to everyone. The hardest part is the confusion that follows when you fall out of love with a situation or person that used to make you happy.

The Eight of Cups encourages you to admit when the passion is gone from a project or even a relationship. The sooner you admit that you have an emotional need, the quicker you can work on fulfilling it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Strength, reversed

Today, you may be dealing with some pride problems, Leo. You may be dealing with a false accusation or a sarcastic remark that gets you riled up, and you're not having it. The reversed Strength card suggests this feels awful.

On one hand, you're right to feel upset, but perhaps winning this battle isn't worth it in the long run. Consider how your ego flare can hurt things long term.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician, reversed

Something could trick you into thinking that you're not where you are meant to be. The Magician tarot card, when upside down, is like feeling out of tune with your skills or thinking you don't have anything valuable to offer others.

Self-doubt and insecurity create a problem for you right now. But, it might not be anything that you need to act on. Wait and see.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Pushing something to later isn't always a bad idea. It can actually be quite the strategic move, Libra.

Today's Two of Swords suggests you may need to let a situation sit with you for a bit. You have to think things through. And, it's a great time to reflect and allow your emotions to process.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgment

You're so good at managing everything in your life, but there are times when you could do a better job.

Today, like the Judgement card states, you realize that there is one area that needs special attention. Don't brush it off if it feels important. Give your all.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Sword

An idea or some sort of thought comes to mind, and it makes you stop and wonder why you're leaning in a certain direction.

The Page symbolizes communication, and Swords are all about thoughts. So, pay attention to conversations right now. A change in your situation might be the culprit. Do the investigative work to see why.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor, reversed

Take some pressure off of you today, Capricorn. You're hard working and it's always apparent in the way you carry yourself. Your work ethic is always a way for you to pay it forward.

That's the beauty of an Emperor tarot card, especially when in reverse. It lets you know that strength doesn't always have to mean working harder. Give yourself credit for always doing a great job and don't feel guilty about taking a day off.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower, reversed

The Tower in reverse is an easy way to say you made it through the worst of it.

You solve a problem really fast, and it actually has a long-term result. You can perceive things ahead of the game, especially when you listen to your intuition. Today, not dismissing your nudge is a smart move.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card is the Seven of Cups, reversed, which is a really good sign if you've felt confused about a relationship lately. It means that it's not over yet, and communication will improve.

You're gaining such a strong sense of clarity these days that it almost startles you with how accurate you are about yourself and a particular someone you love.

Today is perfect for testing theories and seeing if your hunches are correct. Keep a journal or log and give yourself all of Scorpio season.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.