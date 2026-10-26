Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, October 27

Life is getting a whole lot better for three zodiac signs on October 27, 2026. The Moon squares Jupiter, bringing a mysterious energy that takes us out of the dark and into the light where we belong.

Our perspective is shifting on Tuesday, and it's the kind of thing that is life-changing. We know for sure that we're not going backwards. We're moving forward, and for these astrological signs, this is when we flip the world over and change our lives for the better.

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1. Gemini

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You've always, ALWAYS believed in the kind of magic that comes at you spontaneously and with very little effort. This is the stuff that makes you, you, Gemini. And when the Moon squares Jupiter on Tuesday, you get a chance to watch the magic unfold.

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It doesn't shock you that your fortune is about to change radically in all the right ways, but you sure are grateful. This powerfully positive transit shows you what you're stepping out of, as a comparison. Of course, you are happy to say goodbye to all that negativity.

What you learn from this event is that it was always a good thing to keep hope alive. In doing so, you created a vacuum for good fortune to flow your way. Your life is getting better, and you only have yourself to thank!

2. Libra

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You are well aware that you could, at any given time, rearrange your fortune to suit you well, if you so choose. This also implies that sometimes you don't take advantage of this talent. What's that about, Libra?

When the Moon squares Jupiter, you recognize quite clearly what is unsatisfying in your life right now. Immediately, you start the process to change it. You want a better life, and you know it's up to you to make it so.

On Tuesday, you see an opportunity ahead, and it excites you. You want to pursue it because you know what a thrill it may bring. This is when you start a new journey, and more power to you for being there for it!

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3. Pisces

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Fortune makes a radical turn in your life, Pisces, and what do you do about it? You let it in. That's right. You are ripe and ready for change, and you want it to be positive and inspiring. Who can blame you?

Fortunately, Tuesday's transit plays right into your plans. The Moon squares Jupiter, showing you exactly what you're walking away from and just how great the future will be without it. It's time to leave the past behind, and you know it.

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Jupiter brings in endless possibilities, so there's no cap on where you can take this good fortune. You are well on your way to transformation and exceptional renewal. Your life is taking a turn for the better on October 27. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.