Weekly Chinese Horoscopes For All Animal Signs From Now Until November 1, 2026

This week sets up what will be a very productive start to the month of November. Each animal sign learns a lesson in balance and setting personal boundaries. Yay!

On Monday, situations that are ready to come to a close are easier to resolve than usual. On Tuesday, putting what you want out into the universe helps set the tone for November. Watch out on Wednesday. It's a Remove Day, which means tough conversations, but also thoughtful decisions. By Friday, you get to decide what to take into November once things settle down. Saturday is perfect for some R&R. Sunday marks the start of a new month, which is perfect for an Initiate Day.

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Rat

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A situation takes up so much of your energy on Thursday. But when someone ignores what you do for them, you have a eureka moment. You realize that some things you do to help others cost you too much. You don't have time to build yourself up, and yet, you're helping others do things they can do themselves.

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By Friday, you decide to stop. If a request doesn't serve you, you'll think twice before volunteering your time. You might not get back what you lost this week. But you'll start November on strong footing.

Ox

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This is the week life really tests your patience. On Wednesday, a Remove Day, a situation you don't typically get angry about gets under your skin. Someone says something that makes you realize the relationship is out of balance.

A conversation may come up, and you might disappoint someone. You make a few changes before Friday. You reorganize your priorities and put yourself first, not out of selfishness, but so your schedule makes more sense.

Tiger

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Everyone has their own style and way of processing stress. Some journal and others talk with friends. You, Tiger, channel your unhappiness into work, but this week you decide to work through the pain in a new way.

The goal is to find balance in life. You think less about needing control, especially if it means taking on more than you have time for. This week, excitement may look a little boring, but it's exactly what you want in your life.

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You want to spend this week looking a little further ahead. Sunday is an Initiate Day. That makes it a good time to start on your project or begin a new chapter in your life. However, this week, you need to evaluate your priorities. You may feel some guilt about changing your schedule.

Wednesday is a great day to discuss any adjustments you need. It's a Remove Day, which puts you in a good position to get something off your plate that you no longer want to do.

Dragon

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You might receive a gift this week that comes with responsibilities you're initially happy to accept but later reconsider. On Tuesday, you take your first step in this new direction with extremely high hopes and a positive mindset.

However, Thursday is when the internal emotional conflict may begin. You may realize the gift you receive isn't exactly what you expected. You can negotiate what you receive and restore balance by Friday.

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You believe that it is smart not to overshare what you're doing or thinking until your plan makes sense. That intelligence is what keeps you out of trouble this week. Wednesday opens the door to an important conversation. This is the perfect time to make your case and share your opinion with someone who is involved.

You might even realize you worry too much about protecting everyone's interests, but not your own, right now. Don't rush to share what you're thinking because of peer pressure. On Sunday, things move more naturally, seemingly on their own.

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Sometimes keeping an option open is way more limiting than actually saying you are already satisfied with what you have. This week, no particular day falls in your sign. Basically, nothing pushes you toward change and nothing really holds you back.

However, Wednesday, a Remove Day, can make you feel a little irritable. You might feel like you want your freedom, and you've done pretty much everything you know you need to do this month. You get a chance to start something new on Sunday, but this week it's best to focus on what you can maintain until then.

Goat

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The main thing that comes up for you all week is how you love. That means from Monday through Wednesday, you're tying up loose ends and permanently closing a chapter of your life. Take a little break on Friday and Saturday before you take that first big step on Sunday.

Ask yourself what distracts you from truly pursuing or improving a partnership. You might have a better idea when something comes up emotionally on Wednesday. A conversation with a friend or therapist on Friday can help you see where you need to do some shadow work. If you're in a committed relationship right now, Sunday can be a great time for forgiveness and healing.

Monkey

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You love being interested in lots of different things. You don't like it when anyone assumes you're open to anything. A vital lesson in personal boundary-setting comes up this week when you discover that someone has misunderstood how much influence they have over you.

On Thursday, you may explain yourself a little bit too much. You may even compromise yourself in ways that you later realize you probably shouldn't. Before the weekend, you gain some insight into what you are comfortable pursuing. Knowing this helps you enter November without feeling overwhelmed.

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It's hard to believe that doing something for the right reasons can actually be a way of hiding your own pain. However, this week offers you a valuable lesson about self-care. When you focus so much on someone else's problem, you realize you haven't done anything for yourself.

A realization really sinks in on Friday. You discover that saying no may make you feel like you're disappointing someone else. However, it shows you that the more secure you are in your own life, the more capable you are of helping others with theirs.

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Dog

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Something is going on in your friendships this week. You may learn that friendships can support you, but only up to a certain point. Someone in your life may disappoint you. They say they'll do something, and then they don't.

The funny thing is, it can actually be a relief to know you get a chance to do what needs to be done yourself. You get to see what will happen when you're working on your own. And you're able to focus on what you need to do in the moment. This is a turning point in how you view partnerships.

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You learn an interesting lesson this week: you don't have to get to the point where comfort holds you back for you to change things up. Your creativity seems to be doing just fine right now. However, midweek, try something new just for fun. Wednesday is a Remove Day in your sign, so take out what bores you and add one thing you're excited to try.

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Look at your everyday habits. You might decide you want to add one more thing that challenges you at work. The point is that you see things that are pretty positive overall, but you decide to reevaluate your routines to see which ones are actually working for you. That way, you know whether or not they're worth keeping.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.