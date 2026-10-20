Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Wednesday, October 21

Things feel a bit uncertain on October 21, 2026 as the Moon leaves Aquarius and enters Pisces. Thankfully, the Ace of Swords is here for the daily tarot horoscope.

A Pisces Moon makes it easy for feelings to get lost in illusion, making it harder to know what you actually want. But the Ace of Swords luckily promises mental clarity, so that means you can figure things out even if you're doubting yourself a bit on Wednesday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords, reversed

Hey Aries, be careful with the way you talk to people on October 21. When the Moon is in Pisces, sometimes people say things that they don't necessarily mean or the delivery is a little bit weird.

Be proactive on Wednesday. Ask people what they mean before responding. Don't bother asking someone else whether or not you heard correctly. Avoid gossip. Just be direct.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

Pay attention to the odd things happening on Wednesday. Your tarot card for October 21 is the Tower, which usually means an unexpected (and sometimes unpleasant) situation is about to unfold.

You can do everything in your power to try to make things right. But sometimes you just need to allow things to happen. Managing the aftermath may be easier than dealing with it while it's in progress.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

You might be a little more worried than usual on October 21. The Eight of Pentacles is connected with money. This card often symbolizes a power struggle.

A problem related to money being spent in a way that you feel is irresponsible is likely to come up on Wednesday. Try to keep things practical so you can come up with a solution. Everyone can agree with it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The World, reversed

Things are a little bit unsteady for you on October 21. The World tarot card is reversed, which means something is still left unfinished. You might be tempted to close the door on something before it's time.

Check your motives, Cancer. You want to be sure this decision is based on facts rather than from feeling hurt. Understanding yourself better can give you more control over an unpleasant situation.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Swords, reversed

Leo, one thing most people may not realize about you is that you are a little bit stubborn. On October 21, that side of you that resists change could come out in full force.

The Six of Swords is reversed, which means you know you need to let something go. But a part of you doesn't want to. This card is asking you to stop looking back and to move toward the future that you know is better for you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Swords

You have a really good head on your shoulders, Virgo. So when you get the King of any suit, you know you're in the driver's seat.

Since we're dealing with Swords, this has to do with thought. It's your specialty! On Wednesday, let your decisions be driven by facts. You are definitely leaning more on what you know than what you feel.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups

Don't ignore problems when they manifest, Libra. The reason something comes up on your radar is that it is meant for you to address it.

You don't have to let a situation that you know is unhelpful change how you act toward someone. But what it can do is give you guidance on how to handle it when you're together. Knowing the difference can actually be very wise for you on October 21.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Strength

There are all sorts of ways to exert your power. On October 21, it's important for you to know who you are and trust yourself. Sometimes, a person can push back when you are being genuine.

Don't let their misunderstanding of a situation change how you choose to behave. According to the Strength card, if ever there was a day for a take-it-or-leave-it attitude, Wednesday is probably the one.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

Sometimes you just need a little bit of space. A situation can just prove to be absolutely emotionally exhausting for you. On October 21, you have to listen to your body and know what is best for you.

You shouldn't have to push yourself beyond your physical limits for the sake of work alone. Be vocal about it, Sagittarius. Don't be afraid that doing the right thing for you will turn out negatively. In the end, you're advocating for yourself.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

It's really a smart thing to listen to what other people have to say. On October 21, the Three of Pentacles symbolizes a person who may not necessarily be the type of individual you tend to listen to.

They may be creative for your practical. But their opinion could actually be useful to you right now. Be open-minded enough to hear what they have to say.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords

There's a lot of confusion going on in a relationship that feels a little off to you lately. On October 21, someone's distancing themselves from you. Don't assume it's from a lack of love or interest.

It could genuinely be that they are confused emotionally about the status of your situation. The Two of Swords is a good sign for handling conflict, but it requires you to be direct and deal with things.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups, reversed

Your daily tarot card is in reverse, and since it involves feelings, it's a sign you need to prioritize your emotional health.

You're a little bit more sensitive when the Moon enters your sign on October 21. It's good to pay attention to the way you feel. Take care of yourself a little more care of yourself and pay attention to what you need emotionally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.