Hope Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Three zodiac signs finally feel hopeful again on October 21, 2026. Thank goodness, because for many, this has been a very trying year so far.

Sometimes it's hard to even begin to think of hope as a reality. But without hope, what have we got? With this kind of thinking, these astrological signs make an effort to bring it back on Wednesday. What's great is that the Sun is opposite Chiron, which means that's not only possible but probable. The power is shifting back into our own hands, and we made a radical choice: we choose hope. Yup. It's that easy, and that powerful.

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1. Virgo

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You're as guilty as the next person of letting yourself slip into that pit of despair, Virgo. But what on earth have you gotten out of it, other than a sinking feeling that goes nowhere?

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During the healing transit of the Sun opposite Chiron, you get to focus on what you can do to improve your present situation. You refuse to see it as hopeless. It may not be great now, but you can always make it better.

The first thing you can do is focus on what's good and beautiful in your life. Baby steps, right? Focus on the positive now, and slowly but surely hope will return.

2. Sagittarius

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The Sun opposes Chiron on Wednesday, reminding you in a very big way that this is your one and only life. Whether you believe in an afterlife or not, you're still the one living this one, and you might as well make the most of it.

You cherish every single minute that you're here, and you don't want to know that you gave up hope. Oh no, not you, Sagittarius. You're known as the eternal optimist of the zodiac for a reason. It's time to channel that energy once again.

Remember a time when hope made everything possible in your life. It was always a mental thing anyway, so why not adopt that same kind of attitude once again? You can do it. In fact, if anyone can keep hope alive, it's you.

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3. Aquarius

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Hope has never really died in your world, Aquarius, but you do let in doubt from time to time. You tend to dwell on it for longer than you care to. Sometimes, you just can't help it. It's OK. You're only human.

But while it might be OK for now, it's not OK forever. Fortunately, the Sun opposes Chiron on Wednesday, bringing a healing energy you can definitely use. This transit is here to coax you back into believing in yourself. It's time to say goodbye to that self-doubt once and for all.

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During this day, you find that this state of hopefulness feels good, and that there's no reason in the world to feel anything less than good if you can help it. This is who you are. Claim your destiny.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.