3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When The Moon Trines Venus On October 21, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 21, 2026. When the Moon forms a trine with Venus, we're able to put forth our best intentions. What's more, those intentions are met with support from the universe.

So, if we've had our eyes on wealth and abundance, our chances to manifest it just went up. These astrological signs are finally getting in touch with the full power of their own minds. Watch out, world! Here we come.

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1. Virgo

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On Wednesday, the Moon forms a trine with Venus, and this has a major influence over you, Virgo. It's an extraordinary transit in terms of positivity, and this is certainly something you need in your life.

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What you've got going for you right now is the ability to believe that all is well. That really does make all the difference. It's how you move mountains and manifest your dreams. It's how you attract great wealth.

For the first time in a long time, you feel as if the wealth that's coming your way is deserved. This isn't random luck or simply good timing. This is your time in the sun. Soak it in and keep thinking positively. Financial success is yours.

2. Scorpio

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Attracting financial success has been on your mind for a long time now, Scorpio. And it's not just something that sits and stews in the back of your head. You are in active pursuit of it, and good for you. You know that nothing will happen unless you make it happen yourself.

Yet, when the Moon forms a trine Venus on Wednesday, your mindset shifts a little. You get to perceive wealth as something good and harmless. You aren't as concerned with all that comes with it, because you know yourself to be responsible.

This is a good time in your life, and so much of that is because you believe in yourself and your abilities. You aren't doubting what you deserve or if you can do it. You know have the power to manifest wealth and success, and that's enough. It's on!

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3. Pisces

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People may not expect it, but you work well under pressure, Pisces. And you've always been able to get it together when it comes to paying off a bill or simply generating wealth upon command. That's an odd talent, but hey, it's yours, and you're definitely not complaining.

You don't worry about money in the way that many others do. You trust that you will always be able to figure it out. You also know in your heart that the universe works in mysterious ways and that somehow, you'll always be protected.

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When the Moon forms a trine with Venus on Wednesday, that protection feels both loving and real. It allows you to trust in the moment, because this moment is bringing money your way. Sounds good! You've always believed financial success was your destiny, and it feels great to be proven correct.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.