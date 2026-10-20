Life Is Slowly Starting To Change For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On October 21, A Destruction Day

Life is slowly starting to change for four Chinese zodiac signs on October 21, 2026, an Earth Dragon Destruction Day. Out with the old and in with the new is the motto for the day.

Wednesday's Destruction Day energy is the driving force behind what helps things change right now. Problems at work or in a relationship are kicked to the curb. With Earth, things feel grounded and stable. Dragon helps invoke courage. That's why obstacles get removed, and excuses are eliminated for these four animal signs.

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1. Rat

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And just like that, you're into a new situation. The one you've been working through has given you so much grief. It looks like some kind of contract is involved, and you're ready to sign, seal it, and deliver it! On October 21, you're getting out of a situation that you once thought was good, but that proved unhealthy for you. The transition from one situation into another is seamless.

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For starters, this time around you know what questions to ask. You're not going into anything naive or overly optimistic like the last time. You learned your lesson the hard way. And while you might still have to pay a little to smooth things over, it's nothing like it was before. For you, that's a win.

2. Ox

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Finally, you get the recognition you deserve on October 21. Someone has been undermining you at work or at home. It's really been a point of frustration for you, Ox. The truth is, your intentions have always been pure, and you were not trying to create problems. You had to do what you needed to do, and even though people didn't like you taking the initiative, you felt it was necessary because of your past experiences.

Today, though, something goes in a direction only you can resolve. A mishap opens the door to a long-overdue conversation. Now, they see you in a new light. You really earned their respect. With the air cleared, the energy lifts, and now you're about to assume the role you knew was meant for you all along.

3. Horse

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On October 21, you finally decide to take a particular situation seriously. The truth is you didn't have time to focus attention the matter until now. You had too much going on and did not want to deal with it. The person who won't stop calling to talk to you about a bill or a partner who has been complaining about what you need to do but won't.

But the squeaky wheel always gets the grease, and the problem refuses to go away or be ignored. You realize that you have no other choice but to clear your schedule to get it done. It might take more than just one day, but at least now you're not playing around with time. You're tackling it like it needs to be done.

4. Dragon

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You aren't the type of person who does anything halfway. On October 21, you go all in on what your partner asks of you. It might not be that you're actually getting married, but the level of commitment you exercise is pretty close.

You're being extra meticulous and taking tender care over every detail. You know that how this ends matters. With your name on the project, you're not going to rush it. It's excellence or nothing at all, right, Dragon?

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.