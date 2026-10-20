The Daily Horoscope Is Here With What You Should Know About Wednesday, October 21

Your daily horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and it's a great one! Venus retrograde in Scorpio trining the Moon in Pisces gives big healing energy.

It's easier to connect with others on a deeper level on Wednesday because you can automatically sense what they're feeling. You're done ruminating over anything that can't be changed. You have a good sense of what's under your control and are finally ready to let go of what's not.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Someone forgives something on October 21. Or maybe it’s you forgiving yourself for something, Aries. Even better.

Either way, without this stress hanging over your head anymore, I think you’ll be surprised by how quickly you get out of survival mode on Wednesday. Deep breaths!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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I know it’s a Wednesday, Taurus, but this is genuinely a prime day for a date night because your guard is way down on October 21. You have almost telepathic closeness with someone else.

Doesn’t have to be romantic! Just don’t let this kind of connection go to waste. This is the kind of day you’ll think back on in the future and immediately be in a good mood.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Goodbye, brain fog! On Wednesday, I see you finally starting to feel inspired again. That's because Venus retrograde trine the Moon in Pisces has you listening to your body more intuitively rather than intellectualizing everything.

This is definitely about to help you out at work in many ways. For one, you don't feel like you're operating in survival mode anymore. That's a huge deal.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, get your heart ready for a little magic on Wednesday. I see your intuition being extra sharp. You can instantly spot the people and things that truly speak to your soul.

Being vulnerable isn't your strong suit, but it also doesn't have to be a weakness. Let yourself be excited about whatever sparks joy for you on October 21!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Some emotional baggage has really been wearing you down, Leo. I think it's time to have a real heart-to-heart with someone who has wronged you.

Remember, you can stand up for yourself while still being empathetic. You're not responsible for their problems, but reaching an understanding together will only make your relationship stronger.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sometimes, you have a habit of reading between the lines when you're talking to people. I'm here to tell you that not everything has a hidden meaning!

October 21 is a good day to clear the air because people are very receptive to what you have to say. You won't feel the need to edit or criticize yourself (or anyone else). Just being there is enough on Wednesday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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It's so nice when financial worries work themselves out, and that's exactly what happens to you on Wednesday. Even better, you end up with a little extra something to pamper yourself, Libra.

Whether it's something small or a bigger purchase you've been wanting for a while, it doesn't matter. The important part is that things are looking up. Let yourself enjoy it!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, you're basically irresistible on October 21. Don't be surprised if some heads turn your way, because your natural charm is off the charts.

Be fully yourself. Leave the mind games at home. Your beautiful personality is enough for the right people.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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As the zodiac's biggest adventurer, you love to just go, go, go! But the power move on Wednesday is actually spending some solo time on the couch.

Other people can't get into your peaceful bubble once you turn your phone on Do Not Disturb. Sit back and enjoy the magic of doing absolutely nothing.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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As they say, Capricorn, two minds are better than one. Someone wants to be there for you. This person wants to get to know you better. Don't be so shocked!

Accept their support totally guilt-free, because they're doing it out of the kindness of their heart. Who knows, you might end up giving them some valuable ideas or advice in return!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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I see someone finally appreciating your efforts on Wednesday. You work so hard, Aquarius, and you deserve to be recognized for everything you do.

Your self-worth can only come from within, even if outside validation does help a little. Be proud of who you are and the talents you provide to the world.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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On October 21, you have a strong connection to other people's moods. What else could be expected of the most empathetic sign in the zodiac?

But there's a fine line between caring about others and protecting your own peace. Setting boundaries is the key to striking the perfect balance, Pisces.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.