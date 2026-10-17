Life Is Slowly Starting To Change For 4 Zodiac Signs

Life is slowly starting to change for four zodiac signs. While we won't see our lives transform overnight, that doesn't mean big things aren't happening behind the scenes.

The Libra New Moon on October 11 marked a serious turning point. According to astrologer Amy Demure, this lunation triggered "the most intense period of Venus retrograde" and completely shifted how the next two months will look. Don't get too comfortable, because until the end of the year, life will continue to change.

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1. Aries

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Get ready, Aries. "Over the next two months, you will have one of the biggest developments you've had in your love life in years," Demure said. You're about to be pursued seriously. And if someone has been hiding their feelings for you, a romantic confession is near.

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With Venus retrograde until mid-November, expect people from your past to reappear. An ex might contact you out of the blue. Of course, this doesn't mean you have to get back together. But if you have unfinished business, expect to have some intense conversations.

The Libra New Moon sparked a season of relationship breakthroughs. This is your chance to forge deeper connections and become more committed. "You'll also find out the truth about a romantic interest," the astrologer added. That's why you need to prepare. Huge realizations are heading your way that will slowly change your life.

2. Libra

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This change may be happening slowly, Libra, but it's going to be big. With the New Moon in your sign, and Venus moving into Libra on October 25 to finish out its retrograde, you are especially impacted by this energy. For you, that's a great thing.

"If your life hasn't been going the way that you want it to over the past year, you will find the solutions and opportunities to change that," Demure said. "Obstacles that have prevented you from acquiring the love, career success, wealth, and life that you've always wanted can be destroyed now." Slowly but surely, your life is getting a lot better.

What's more, the areas of your life where you've struggled most are completely turning around. So, if you've been disappointed in your love life or unhappy in your career, change is coming, and it's all positive. Don't throw in the towel just yet. Life might feel bleak right now, but your luck is just getting started.

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3. Capricorn

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For you, Capricorn, the Libra New Moon marked a new beginning in your career. "[It] put you on the path towards life-changing wealth," Demure said. "Over the next two months, you're finally breaking free from the cycles that have kept you trapped in unfulfilling career paths, that have kept you underpaid, or have prevented you from acquiring the level of success you've always wanted."

It's been a long time coming. After all, you've been blocked from far too many opportunities. But starting now, life is slowly changing for the better. As long as you keep putting in the work, you can expect your career to flourish and to meet your biggest financial goals.

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4. Cancer

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Though New Moons are often associated with new beginnings, this one brought you an ending, Cancer. And it's one you really needed. You've experienced way too much pain and heartbreak with your love life and relationships. That's over now. According to Demure, "this is because you're releasing months or even years of emotional baggage."

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This won't be all sunshine and rainbows, though. Over the next two months, you might find yourself reliving painful memories or thinking about past connections. That's all part of the process, but at some point you need to let it go. You are now entering an era filled with people who actually lift you up. Let yourself enjoy it!

"You no longer have to experience the same cycles of disappointment, betrayal, and rejection from the people that you put your trust in," Demure said. Love is coming into your life, and it's going to be good. Finally, your romantic interest will give you the care and attention you deserve. So, put yourself out there, even if it's hard. You never know what'll happen!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.