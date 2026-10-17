Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 18: The First Quarter Moon Rises In Capricorn

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 18, 2026. The First Quarter Moon rises in Capricorn on Sunday, helping you create a safe and stable relationship.

This lunar phase is about taking action rather than just setting an intention. What you do during this Moon will allow you to grow and thrive in your connection. However, Venus retrograde is not the time to begin a new relationship or make a commitment. So while the First Quarter Moon supports both, try to slow down. It doesn’t mean you can’t fall in love. Just take your time so you are creating a love that truly feels safe.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 18, 2026:

Aries

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Be honest about what you can actually give to a relationship, Aries. You only have so much energy. Don't overcommit or overpromise.

During the Capricorn Moon on Sunday, you're craving a stable and secure partner whom you can count on. But you must take your time and be honest about what you can currently give to a relationship. Chances are, they want someone stable too.

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Taurus

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Take it one step at a time, Taurus. You may find yourself getting swept away by love, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your time.

On Sunday, you are surrounded by luck. Use this energy to start making plans for the future. While this won’t include any impromptu elopements, it will help you talk through goals and what you both hope for. Doing this work now ensures you’ll be safe to get swept off your feet later.

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Gemini

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Honor your decisions, Gemini. On Sunday, you're feeling less sure of yourself than usual. You normally possess great power in your relationships, but right now, it seems easy to simply agree with your partner or let them fully take the lead over how your life will look.

There are all sorts of perspectives when it comes to roles in relationships. However, the longest-lasting partnerships are those in which each person feels seen and heard. So, don’t give away the power you have over your decisions.

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Cancer

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A new love is beginning to grow in your life, Cancer. This could be someone you recently met, or an ex, as Venus retrograde tends to bring back past loves.

Regardless, the feelings you’re having now are different. During the Capricorn Moon on Sunday, you're seeing everything clearly and making the decisions that are best for you. Continue to go slow, but also let this person know how you feel.

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Leo

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Slow and steady is the best path, Leo. You may not like the slow speed of the current energy, but it is exactly what you need.

On Sunday, the Capricorn Moon helps you and your partner start taking small steps toward a life together. This could involve moving in together. While you’re trying to hold back your excitement, know that taking your time now ensures this relationship will be different.

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Virgo

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You deserve to follow your heart, Virgo. Reckless is not an adjective that describes how you tend to approach life or love. But that doesn't mean you can't take risks from time to time to find love.

This is what Sunday's energy is about, but it doesn’t have to happen all at once. With the Capricorn Moon offering stable progress, make a plan for how to follow your heart. Even one simple step today can bring you closer to true love.

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Libra

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You deserve a stable and calm home, dear Libra. Whether you recently separated from someone or are trying to figure out how to create a life together, you are reminded on Sunday not to settle for less than you deserve.

On October 18, you have a choice to make in your personal life. Come at it from a place of knowing you deserve stability and peace. Whatever decision you make should reflect your ability to create the home you’ve always dreamed of.

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Scorpio

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Start where you are, Scorpio. You don’t need to have all the answers or even know where this connection will lead. But you do need to let yourself start.

The Capricorn Moon guides you to have an important conversation on Sunday. This is about progressing a certain relationship, or if you’re single, the plans you want to make for yourself. Don’t let insecurities creep in. You are more than ready for this conversation and the insight it will bring.

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Sagittarius

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If you want it, create it, Sagittarius. October 18 brings opportunities into your romantic life, but you must be mindful of any old wounds that resurface as well.

You have to start moving as if you truly know you deserve love. It's not that you will deserve it once you're financially stable or successful in your career. You already deserve love in this moment, just as you are. Once you believe you are worthy, you can create anything you wish.

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Capricorn

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You always know more than you think you do, Capricorn. Trust your feelings and desires on Sunday. This is the main purpose of the First Quarter Moon in your sign.

While this lunation puts you in touch with your emotions, you also need to validate yourself. Don't wait for confirmation or evidence. Trust in what you feel, so you can make choices that support the life you’re trying to build.

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Aquarius

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You don’t have to change your life overnight, Aquarius. But that doesn’t mean you should keep ignoring your intuition. On Sunday, the Capricorn Moon urges you to find a balance in how you approach romance and your own dreams.

You have been ignoring an important truth, and acknowledging it is the first step. But once you do, you have to hold space for multiple outcomes. Honoring your intuition won’t change everything on its own, but it will help you know which path is meant for you.

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Pisces

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You never know when someone important will walk into your life, dear Pisces. You may meet someone on Sunday whom you feel like you've known before, perhaps in another lifetime. This connection will feel familiar and unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

Hold space for all the contradictions that exist, but also make sure that you’re open to it all. This connection will have a steady progression, but that doesn’t mean it won’t challenge how comfortable you’ve become on your own.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.