Your Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 18: The Moon Enters Aquarius

Daily horoscopes for October 18, 2026 show how the Moon changing signs influences each zodiac sign on Sunday. The Aquarius Moon is truly a breath of fresh air.

I love days when the Moon is in Aquarius because it gives a little taste of what it's like to live life truly unbothered. You're much less likely to care what people think, which genuinely makes the day a lot more enjoyable. Have fun!

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, October 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Something that's been bothering you seems a lot less stressful on October 18. That Aquarius Moon energy for you, Aries! Even though technically nothing has changed, the way you're looking at the situation has.

This means one of two things can happen on Sunday. You either figure out how to solve the situation because you're looking at it differently, or you stop letting it get to you so much because you see that it doesn't have to. Win-win!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sorry, Taurus, but I think you actually have a case of the Sunday Scaries on October 18. Not because of the work itself, but more so because of someone you work with.

You have the Aquarius Moon on your side on Sunday. Time to take a page out of this emotionally detached zodiac sign's book. No sense in letting this person ruin your whole day.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you have a eureka moment on Sunday. The only zodiac sign that gives you a run for your money in the intelligence area is Aquarius, so with the Moon in this zodiac sign on October 18, you get a big mental advantage.

About time, I'm sure! Now that the hardest part is behind you, it's all downhill from here. Go you!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Someone's unusual emotional distance catches you off guard on Sunday. But you know what? I see you letting it go rather than taking things personally.

Big step for you, Cancer. You can thank the cool-headed Aquarius Moon. Even better, this person is actually more likely to come to you in their own time now. Sweet!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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I see someone you're usually very close to needing some space on Sunday. I actually see this bringing up some unresolved feelings for you.

Leo, your job is not to project them onto someone else. They'll reach back out to you when they're ready.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On October 18, I see you being in the mood to find a smarter way to get something done. This is an everyday part of your routine that also happens to be quite a time suck.

There's truly no better day to do this than when the Moon is in Aquarius, which makes you a little more innovative than usual. There's truly no problem you can't solve on Sunday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Aquarius Moon inspires you to experiment with your look on Sunday, Libra. But keep in mind that Venus is retrograde, so please don't cut those bangs just yet!

Before taking any drastic measures, take some time to think about it. I think you'll be a lot happier with whatever you're thinking about doing once Venus retrograde ends mid-November.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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I see something being a little off at home on Sunday. But this feels like something more internal than external, Scorpio.

There's a ton of retrograde energy in your sign right now, so it makes total sense that you're feeling this way. I do see this lasting a day or two, but things get better after this weekend.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your natural optimism is doing its thing on Sunday, Sagittarius! It's a day when people genuinely love your unfiltered takes. That's right, no one's getting defensive today. Phew!

I wouldn't be surprised if the highlight of your day is just a casual chat. In fact, you might end the day with a brand new connection!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On October 18, I see you realizing how much power you actually have over your financial freedom. You may not be there yet, but the Aquarius Moon makes you look at things a little differently on Sunday.

Instead of thinking about what you don't have, you're about to feel so content with what's right in front of you. In case you didn't know, that slight change in mindset only attracts more good fortune your way, Capricorn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Welcome back, Aquarius! The Moon in your zodiac sign on October 18 breathes life back into you. Finally!

That said, prepare for some not-so-good feelings to show up with the good ones. It's because having the Moon in your sign makes you extra sensitive. Acknowledge them, but no need to wallow in them.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You're allowed to disappear for a little while, Pisces. Don't feel like you have to answer every message or say yes to every invitation on October 18.

Hang out inside your own mind on Sunday. Try journaling, or take a long walk without a destination. Let your imagination do its thing and see where it takes you.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.