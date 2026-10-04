Weekly Love Horoscopes For October 5 - 11 — Get Ready For The Past To Make A Comeback This Week

According to the weekly love horoscopes for October 5 to 11, 2026, each zodiac sign should get ready for the past to make a comeback this week. This is the first full week of Venus’s retrograde, which usually brings up unresolved issues and endings. Some relationships have a chance to come back together as people from the past return.

Mercury conjuncts Venus on October 6. This is a positive aspect and good for socializing and financial matters, but retrograde Venus likely has a surprise. So prepare for things to turn out differently than you might expect. On October 10, the New Moon falls in Libra, ruled by Venus, so we can expect a week focused on love, money, values, and relationships one way or another.

Weekly love horoscopes for October 5 to 11, 2026:

Aries

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The New Moon in Libra on October 10 falls in your 7th house of partners. Libra is ruled by Venus and Venus is retrograde, making you more reflective this week.

Be prepared, Aries. Past issues and even some jealousy is likely to come up this week. Patience is called for.

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Taurus

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Venus is retrograde in your 7th house of partners and the New Moon in Libra is quite tricky for you. If you are feeling insecure, this can bring up jealousy and disagreements. Even trust issues you thought you got over already are likely to make a comeback.

To get the closure you want, you will have to think and talk about some things you'd probably rather not ever have to bring up again. You got this, Taurus.

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Gemini

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This week, there's a heavy focus on love and relationships. Since the New Moon falls in your 5th house of love, it's a good sign that even if it seems like your relationship is going through it this week, things will very likely turn out all right for you.

Venus is retrograde in your 6th house, which rules service to your partner. Doing little things for your partner this week will go a long way. Venus is square Mars in your 9th house, talking about more philosophical matters could easily lead to disagreements, so you may want to save those conversations for another week.

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Cancer

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This week, there's an intense focus on love, romance, and perhaps your living situation, Cancer.

Venus is retrograding in your 5th house of love, and its square to Mars aorund the New Moon on October 10 could rock the boat if you don’t use care. Hint: stay away from contentious issues for now.

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Leo

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Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, which rules your 4th house of home and your basic foundation. The New Moon in Libra falls in your 3rd house on Saturday, which could be good for communication.

But Libra’s ruler, Venus, squares Mars this week. So it is important to speak clearly, Leo. Steer away from ego and talking about things that have a history of causing arguments in your relationship.

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Virgo

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Communication is extra important this week with Venus retrograding through your 3rd house, Virgo.

Your self-worth can come into play, especially with the New Moon falling in your 2nd house this weekend and Venus square Mars. Don’t let others drag you down. If the way you feel about yourself right now is causing some bad choices, consider a change.

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Libra

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The New Moon on Saturday falls in your 1st house of self. Typically, this serves as a type of reset during your birthday month. It may still do that, but your ruler Venus is retrograde in your 2nd house, which rules money and personal self-worth.

So this New Moon may prove a little tricky, Libra. Someone is likely about to test your boundaries. Stick to them!

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Scorpio

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Venus is retrograde in your 1st house, which rules you personally. The New Moon falls in your 12th house, which is sometimes referred to as the house of troubles.

As you can imagine, Scorpio, this tends to bring up old baggage or unhealthy attitudes. When Venus squares Mars during the New Moon on Saturday, don’t let jealousies or misunderstandings take front and center.

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Sagittarius

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Looking inward is a very likely possibility this week with Venus transiting through your 12th house, Sagittarius. This house rules the subconscious mind and endings.

The New Moon falls in your 11th house of friends, which is a friendly placement. But Mars squares Venus at the same time, which can bring up old baggage or friendship problems. Let it go.

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Capricorn

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Venus is retrograding through your 11th house of friends and social groups in general. So if you're all of a sudden considering where to draw or cross the line regarding romance versus friendships and co-workers, this is why.

The New Moon falls in your 10th house on Saturday, which rules reputation. Bear this in mind while making decisions this week, Capricorn.

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Aquarius

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Venus is retrograding through your 10th house, which rules reputation and career. This means it's very important to watch what you say in your relationships at work, especially around a boss or manager.

Aquarius, it is totally possible that sparks fly romantically this week. The New Moon falls in your 9th house, so you may become interested in someone who lives at a distance or even in another country or you may plan a trip.

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Pisces

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Venus is retrograde in your 5th house of love, Pisces. This could shake things up, especially around the New Moon on October 10. You may be thinking of someone from the past. They could even suddenly show up.

The New Moon falls in your 8th house, which rules intimate feelings. But with Venus’s retrograde, you may want to reconsider certain things, such as getting reinvolved with a past flame, for example.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.