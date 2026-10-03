Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Sunday, October 4, 2026

The October 4, 2026, tarot card reading begins with the Sun in Libra, and the Moon is in Leo. Oddly, the Three of Swords, reversed, came up during today's shuffle, and it's about healing.

Today's message is to move on from the past, yes, even if you have been hurt by a loved one you really trusted. Moving forward doesn't mean that the feelings no longer hurt. You are just not letting it control how you act each day. With the Moon in Leo, you have the strength and courage to make this happen. Now, let's see what each individual tarot card has to say.

Daily tarot card reading for Sunday, October 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands

Something very exciting happens on Sunday, and it really captures your attention. It's really hard for anything to grab you and make you think, " Wow, this is amazing.

But a fresh spark of insight helps you to break free from the past. You feel like a person now, and now you're ready to try all sorts of things. This is the opportunity you had hoped for.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups

You often think about this one particular person, and it typically makes you sad. But today you're looking at an event with fresh eyes.

You're more mature now, and you have learned quite a bit since that moment. On October 4, you're finally ready to put it behind you. Today is a day for healing.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Wands

You have been given a new chance at happiness, Gemini. Feel as though time is flying by because you're no longer held back by the hurt you felt in the past.

Your mind is clear, and so is your energy. Now you can do anything and everything you want because you're not nursing a grudge.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Cups

Being honest is actually a very good thing. On Sunday, you decide to come clean with yourself about a pain that you felt. Somebody hurt your feelings by what they said. You didn't really want to admit it because it seems so petty.

You talk it over and bring it up. It's better to resolve it so you can forget about it and move forward.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

You always think of healing us as something that just happens. But on Sunday, you take self-care a little more seriously. You don't brush off your needs as if they aren't important to address.

You throw yourself into it and embrace the moment. You get some rest, talk things over with a friend. Write all your thoughts in a journal, close the book, and move on to the next page.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Pentacles

When you feel it, it's very intense. You tend to be very practical. And when your emotions outweigh logic, it feels a little overwhelming.

On October 4, you put the brakes on intense feelings. Ask yourself why you're allowing the situation to trigger you so badly. You get to the heart of the problem with some help from a friend. You see the challenge for what it is, and you're able to finally face it head-on.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Nine of Cups

You really wanna be in this one particular relationship. You know that people don't necessarily like the person you love, but you can't live your life for everybody else. You decide that no matter what, you're gonna be authentic.

At first, it'll be a little awkward to come out and just admit that this is who you want, not because you're ashamed of them, but because of the tension. There's only one person who needs to live your life, and that's you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Wands

You have been bearing the burden of a particular project at work for so long. You haven't really wanted to bring this up to your boss because you're afraid you'll lose your job, and you really don't want other people to be mad that you called attention to the situation.

It's been unfair to you for too long. On October 5, you write the email and play with what you're about to say. You take a deep breath and hit send.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Wands

You are no longer defined by the circumstances that you have experienced in your life. Sometimes you see yourself, and you think about how far you've come. And often give that as your final story.

Today you decide to reinvent yourself by taking new information and using it to your advantage. You are the captain of the ship, and you will make sure you get where you want to go.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Pentacles

You are big on healthy habits, but sometimes even you fall into a bad pattern. You have learned that whenever you do something you know you shouldn't do, it means you have to work on how your mind works.

You slow down and really pay attention to your thinking process. You pay attention to the small triggers that happen just before you do something that self-sabotages your growth. You are very meticulous now, and it really helps you to change things around.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups

Disappointments happen, and often, when something happens that you didn't plan for, you blame yourself. But today you reverse it and decide not to emphasize what went wrong.

You look at what went right and try to find new ways to plan ahead to prevent future problems. It ends up actually being a very productive day for you, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups

If something really bothers you, it's hard to stop thinking about it. On Sunday, you break free from a negative thinking loop that has been replaying itself in your mind for too long.

You no longer allow a person to rent space in your head. Every time their name or face comes to mind, you replace it with something else that brings you joy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.