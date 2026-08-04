The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, August 5 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for August 5, 2026. The Sun is in Leo on Wednesday as the Moon enters Taurus. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Five of Wands.

Today brings some heavy energy you'll want to work through in your own way. Leo season is about ego, and the Moon highlights comfort. But we have some signs of tension from the tarot because the Five of Wands is about chaos and challenges, which can happen when you are trying to relax but others demand things of you. Today's about prioritizing your time and putting your needs first when trying to make others happy.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, August 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Wands, reversed

Your tarot card for Wednesday is the Two of Wands, reversed, which is about fear of change. Today, you may be holding yourself back from truly enjoying your life because of what you don't want to happen.

When life feels like it's out of control, try to see the comedic side to it. A good laugh can be the best dose of medicine you can take when things are uncertain. Trust that everything will work itself out in its own time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Wands

You are a natural leader, and when the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, you feel called to do things your way. On August 5, the King of Wands reminds you to trust your instincts and follow your own path.

Do something new that you know you really want to try. Give yourself permission today to think outside the box.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's OK to admit you need a little break. On Wednesday, the Moon enters your sector of endings. The Queen of Wands, reversed, signals that you may be feeling burnt out.

If you don't want to do certain activities, even exercise, let yourself relax. There's always tomorrow to pick back up again where you left off.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

The Tower tarot card often symbolizes sudden, startling events. On Wednesday, you may discover something you didn't know about a friend, especially while the Moon enters Taurus, activating your friendship sector.

Rather than jump to conclusions, give yourself a chance to understand other people's point of view and experiences. Today may not necessarily demand that you heal others when they confess certain things to you, but instead learn to understand yourself and your beliefs better.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: King of Cups

On Wednesday, the King of Cups reminds you to honor your feelings. You have a right to be different from everyone else. You don't need to do things a certain way because that's how others like it.

Today you take charge of your life, every part of it. That includes your emotional reactions and needs. You don't need to compromise for anyone, Leo.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Your tarot card for Wednesday invites you to let down some guards and give yourself a chance to be vulnerable. The Nine of Wands, reversed, often comes up when you are being a little bit defensive.

It's hard to hear what others are saying or to communicate when you feel like you have to protect your emotions. Try to detach and see if that helps.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Swords

Sometimes, a person can be their own worst enemy. On Wednesday, you may meet someone who seems to hold themselves back. No matter what you say or do, they will not understand why they need to change.

The Eight of Swords can symbolize complicated relationships that are hard to navigate. Instead of trying to change someone else into who they don't want to be, consider working on yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Just because you missed a certain opportunity does not mean it won't come back around in a new form in the future. On August 5, with the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, you can lament not having taken a chance on something when it originally manifested. You might not have been ready for any changes then.

Simplicity and the need to keep things the same can stop you from seeing clearly. But now that your eyes are open, you are less likely to make the same mistake again. Typically, when this lesson has been learned, things start to happen. Keep your eyes open for your next shot.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You love keeping your own routines, and when someone wants to change them, you don't like their disruptive energy. On Wednesday, your tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you that selfish behavior can happen with anyone.

It may be that you need to set a clearer boundary on what you will or will not tolerate. A change may seem practical to someone else, but doesn't satisfy your needs. Stand your ground on it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Justice

You may want things done in a specific way that you feel is ethical, but on August 5, someone may want to do it a different way. They have their own opinions about certain rules and regulations, and you don't necessarily agree.

The Justice tarot card symbolizes equality, and that can be defined differently for different people. Today, talk about your feelings. Tell a friend how you feel, but also be willing to hear their side.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups

Today is about harmonious relationships that give you a strong sense of partnership and compatibility. The Two of Cups is about finding someone who understands your needs, and you perceive theirs as well.

Today is about looking for the positives and seeing where you can align. On Wednesday, this could be a beautiful time for working through problems. You get to see how love heals.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

You gain many things today thanks to the Ten of Pentacles, but above all is a sense of financial security. Today is about working through problems and solving them. You don't want to start the month without doing a mini review of your finances.

On August 5, list all the things that you need to pay special attention to economically. This is a great opportunity for you to improve what feels out of balance.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.