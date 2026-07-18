Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 20 - 26

Everything finally starts falling into place for three Chinese zodiac signs during the week of July 20 - 26, 2026. Three specific days make it happen, setting up a pretty sweet weekend.

Thursday is an Earth Dog Balance Day, and honestly, you cannot get any better than that. Friday is a Stable Day in Earth Pig pillar energy, so if you are a social sign, it's time to hang out with friends or do something super romantic and sentimental with people you love. Saturday is the icing on top of your cupcake! A Metal Rat Initiate Day, showing you how super sharp your intellect is when you've had a good night's sleep and less stress to deal with.

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These animal signs make some incredible decisions this week and start something new at their own pace. Wherever the road leads, use the week ahead to plan.

1. Dog

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You are on the move this week, and it feels like nothing can stop you. All the friendships you've made over the years help you accomplish a big goal you have had as part of your long-term plan. You've always wanted to have some kind of independent work, maybe a small home-based business or just a space where you can do fun things on your own.

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This week, on July 23, you carve a little area of your life to make that happen. You can look at some equipment that has been on sale, and a friend can help you out. Even if you just sketch out your ideas on a piece of paper, you'll know what you really want, and a clear vision helps you to put things in line.

2. Pig

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It's always nice to have a few friends over to hang out and enjoy some time together. This week is perfect for small, intimate, impromptu social gatherings that are nothing special but still full of meaning. You set the tone for the weekend by reaching out to see who's available for a little Friday night social hour, perhaps at your home or somewhere local.

Having something to look forward to all week and hearing your friends share how excited they are to see you makes you feel really good. Even your introverted pals like the idea of small and simple social connections. It's because you put it together, and you know how to make everything flow.

3. Rat

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Most people wait for others to take the lead, but you prefer to have control in your hands. On Monday, July 20, the energy is in your favor. It's an Initiate Day, which is perfect for taking the first step. Since it's the start of the week, you're ahead of most people; this gives you an excellent chance to get organized and get what you need done.

When it comes to your relationship, you can show initiative by bringing up a topic you know they've been wanting to talk about. When it comes to business, you lead and help others so that their week runs more smoothly. Everything seems to be just as it's supposed to, and you love being that person who makes life easier for yourself and others.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.