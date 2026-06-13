Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, June 14: The Super New Moon Rises In Gemini

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 14, 2026. The Super New Moon rises in Gemini on Sunday, initiating a phase of exploring romantic connections.

Something new and beautiful is beginning with this lunation, especially as it’s the second consecutive Super New Moon. Your intentions hold greater weight during this period; however, it’s not about the end result, but what you want to feel. Gemini is an air sign that favors long conversations and the kind of relationships that novels are written about. This Moon brings a love that bonds two people together so deeply that it takes you by surprise.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 14, 2026:

Aries

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On Sunday, the Super New Moon in Gemini invites you to express the depth of your emotions and no longer hold back what you feel. This is a highly communicative Moon, Aries, so don’t worry about saying too much. That is exactly what you are meant to do.

You may face a surprise situation that challenges your previous viewpoints. Be sure that you remain open and trust your initial feelings, especially if it involves love.

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Taurus

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Taurus, you deserve to be loved in a way that you have yet to be. You are worthy of a romance that challenges your past patterns and gives you hope for the future.

However, this love doesn’t always come around in the most convenient way. On Sunday, it may arrive with an unexpected person or a sudden twist of fate. You must be willing to honor what is most important to you and what you have always been worthy to receive.

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Gemini

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This is your new beginning, and it’s deeply personal, Gemini. The New Moon on June 14 is in your sign, and this is the perfect time to set an intention for what you hope this next year will bring into your life.

Don’t limit yourself by what you think is possible, but truly honor your deepest desires. Whether you want to call in your soulmate or change your life in incredible ways, this is the moon that can make it happen. Whatever you want is possible if you believe it.

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Cancer

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You have always been destined for a once-in-a-lifetime kind of romance, Cancer. Although you may have felt yourself giving up hope, the universe has always had a plan.

Sunday's Super New Moon brings about an opportunity to meet someone with whom you share a connection across past lives. It can also help deepen a relationship that’s already in your life. This Moon helps you have hope for the future, especially when it comes to your love life.

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Leo

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Let yourself begin anew, dearest Leo. You have been resisting some of the changes that are occurring in your life. While understandable, it's important that you know these changes are arriving to help you, no matter how uncomfortable they may seem.

Part of this is a shuffling of the decks in who you surround yourself with. It’s not just romantic partners that are leaving and entering your life, but friends and social connections. What arrives on June 14 with the Super New Moon is part of this new chapter, so don’t spend time only focusing on the past.

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Virgo

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You must make the choice for yourself, Virgo. No matter how much you love those in your life, or how deeply you don't want to disappoint them, you can’t make decisions in your romantic life because of anyone else

Eventually, you have to take back your power and make the choices that honor your own heart. This is what the Super New Moon in Gemini on Sunday is urging you to do. Stop worrying about what others think and choose the love that is right for you.

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Libra

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You have to create this new beginning for yourself, dearest Libra. No one has the answers that you’re seeking except you. While you may want the support or help of others, don't confuse that with letting them choose what comes next.

This is bigger than just a relationship or love, as it holds the potential to change your entire life. There is a great deal of luck and destiny surrounding Sunday's New Moon, so be sure that you are rising to the occasion and seizing every opportunity.

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Scorpio

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Not all beginnings are easy, Scorpio. You are beginning a new phase of love with the Super New Moon on June 14. Whether it’s a new connection or growth in a current relationship, you feel that something has been shifting. Yet it may be bittersweet.

As much as this is a time of joy and romance, there is also something you must release or let go of to fully embrace it. Hold space for all of your emotions, but don’t hold back from saying yes to love just because it comes with a dose of reality as well.

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Sagittarius

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This is the love you have always dreamed of, Sagittarius. The universe is conspiring to bring you exactly what is meant for you under Sunday's Super New Moon in Gemini.

This energy will forever change your life, but you must also be willing to make a choice. This is the love you’ve always dreamed of, but you have to choose it, rather than settling for what seems easier.

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Capricorn

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You can always do better, Capricorn. No relationship is perfect, just like no person is. But that doesn’t mean you can’t learn how to be and do better.

Don’t be dismayed by recent challenges in your romantic life. You are encouraged to lean into self-development with the Super New Moon in Gemini on June 14. Reinvest in the routines that make you feel your best and be open to exploring ways to better your relationship instead of thinking you're stuck with things as they are.

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Aquarius

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Allow your heart to have faith, Aquarius. The Super New Moon in Gemini rises on Sunday, bringing about a romantic new beginning that may just be the start of your forever.

Don’t underestimate what occurs during this special lunation. You are on the path to your romantic destiny, and it’s not going to be what you thought it was. Instead, it will be even more. Don’t shy away from vulnerable conversations or holding space for what feels unconventional. That is where your fate will meet you.

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Pisces

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Your home is the place that gives you power, sweet Pisces. Devote yourself to creating a space that fosters your well-being and helps you feel calm. Your home isn’t just a building but a place that gives you both power and peace.

It’s here that you’re guided to invest your energy during the Super New Moon in Gemini on June 14. Whether you’re looking to start a massive remodeling project or want to reconnect with a lost love, this day is about creating a home with a deep sense of heart.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.