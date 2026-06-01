The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 2 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for June 2, 2026. Today's Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon enters Capricorn. The collective tarot card is the Eight of Wands, which represents fast changes that require you to act quickly.

Since the Moon is in Capricorn, a work-related sign that signifies your public reputation, consider your actions carefully on Tuesday, especially how your decision-making impacts your relationships with others. The Sun reminds you how important it is to consider all sides of a story, even when you are in a hurry. Be careful with what you say and aim to be authentic, while being efficient.

Daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, June 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Pentacles

What a day you have lined up for June 2, Aries. The Ten of Pentacles is about making money and achieving newfound success in your finances.

On Tuesday, the Moon entering Capricorn signals that something really good is about to happen in your future, but you'll also need to work for it. Consider applying for a job that seems a bit out of your range, or talk to your boss about getting a raise.

You never know what the future will bring, but today's energy supports something wonderful coming your way.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Wands

On June 2, it's very important that you stand your ground, Taurus. When you sense a struggle, it signals that the best is yet to come. Conflicts mean you are growing into someone you need to be.

It's natural for your mind to panic whenever life gets a little hard, but remind yourself that you're learning to be the person you know you can be.

When hardship happens, look it right in the eye and stand firm. Instead of worrying about what is in front of you, remember who you are. You will overcome hard times just like before, and look back and think about how amazing you were.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Empress, reversed

Your daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday is the Empress, reversed, and it's a reminder to set goals while including self-care. Sometimes keeping stress hidden from the world is smart, but don't do that to yourself.

Address your problems, especially when it's so easy to dismiss them as not mattering. You don't want to end up later wishing you had paid more attention to how you feel. A little time out today can be a great benefit to you tomorrow.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Wands

You can be super brave when you know what you want, Cancer, and on June 2, you're ready to take on a new adventure. You're cultivating a youthful, vibrant mindset that gives you incredibly creative energy.

You are full of passion now, and it flows over into your relationships, especially your closest ones. Today's about choosing to do something you really want to do and perhaps working on it with someone you love.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands, reversed

The Four of Wands reversed tarot card signifies a really tough relationship problem that feels nearly impossible to solve. You can try as hard as you can to make things work out, but there comes a point in time when you have to take the loss, Leo.

On Tuesday, when you feel like something or someone is causing you more stress than you need, it's time to question why you would allow yourself to go through that.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

Virgo, you have a reputation for always organizing and putting things together. You can tell yourself over and over again that you're managing a situation well, but on Tuesday, remind yourself that you are the one in control of your life.

With the Moon entering Capricorn, you're ready for more joy in your life. The King of Cups tarot card represents how you've emotionally grown. You're more sensitive today and more attuned to who you are and what you want.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Cups

You are someone who always looks inwardly for balance, and that is what makes you who you are, Libra. Going deep in conversations can push the envelope a bit. It shows you how you need to grow, and also where others are not where they ought to be.

On Tuesday, it's time to evaluate what this journey could look like. Your daily tarot card, the Eight of Cups, is reminding you that life isn't always so simple. There will be ups and downs, and it's OK to feel slightly unsteady as you learn to navigate them.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Judgment

You're always ready for change. In fact, as a Scorpio, your goal is always to evolve and find new ways to do things.

Your tarot card for the day is Judgment, which represents the process of self-discovery as you think through various situations and learn to be your best self once again.

On Tuesday, think about who you want to be. The Moon entering Capricorn opens the door to important conversations, perfect for journaling and pondering the future.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about taking a risk and trying something you've never done before in the past. On Tuesday, you might fear missing out on an adventure if you don't act quickly.

Your heart feels ready, but others warn you that you're acting without really paying attention to the situation around you. Today's message, Sagittarius, is to figure out what life balance is available between action and caution and see how to honor it.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

Wow, Capricorn, you are a very lucky zodiac sign today. You have the Moon entering your sign, which gives you an extra boost of energy.

Then, you have The Star tarot card, which is a symbol of wishes coming true. June 2 is perfect for pursuing a dream, and it's great to make it a very big goal! See if you can reach it.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The World

The June 2 tarot card for your zodiac sign is The World, which is about spiritual awareness after you've completed a very important goal.

The message for you today is to channel your thoughts and ideas inward. Use them to get to know yourself better, Aquarius. Don't let yourself become focused on what others are doing or on how the world is. Instead, seek what your heart has to say.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Wands

Pisces, there are certain things no one can tell you that you can do, and yet, sometimes you are the one holding yourself back.

The Eight of Swords tarot card is a reminder of how powerful self-denial can be. You have the power to remove the blindfold you put on yourself today. Let June 2 be the day you make a big change that impacts your life for the better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.