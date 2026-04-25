Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, April 26: Mercury Aligns With Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for April 26, 2026. Mercury in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, putting a spotlight on our communication.

Mercury in Aries speaks first and thinks later. It’s instinctual and fast-moving. It wants to say what’s true right now. Jupiter in Cancer, on the other hand, is expansive in a way that magnifies memories and the emotional weight behind everything that is said. Together, they teach us how to express something real, while still being aware of its impact.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, what you say on Sunday lands harder than you expect. You’re speaking from a place of instinct and truth, and someone close to you feels it more deeply than you intended.

This is a moment to refine your delivery without diluting your honesty. You're learning that your voice can be both direct and emotionally intelligent.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, your inner world has a lot to say on April 26. Thoughts you’ve been keeping to yourself start pressing for release, but not everything needs to be said out loud just yet.

There’s a difference between processing and projecting. Give yourself space to understand what you’re actually feeling before attaching words to it. Remember, your epiphanies don't need to have an audience. Some are meant to reshape you privately first.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, a conversation with a friend or someone in your wider circle takes on more weight than you expected. What starts as casual on Sunday quickly becomes emotional and even revealing.

Be mindful of overpromising or saying yes in the moment just to match the energy. You’re asked to stay aligned with your actual capacity. You can't show up as everything for everyone.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, something around your public life or direction is asking to be expressed, but the way you say it matters. On April 26, you feel pulled between speaking boldly and protecting your emotional world.

Don’t underestimate how your words shape how others see you. This is a moment to communicate your vision clearly, without letting emotion distort it. You don’t need to prove anything. Just be precise.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your perspective is expanding, but not without friction. On Sunday, you find yourself in a conversation that challenges your beliefs or pushes you to defend your viewpoint.

Stay open without abandoning yourself. Not every disagreement is a threat. In fact, it can be an opportunity. The key is knowing when you’re speaking honestly versus when you’re reacting to being misunderstood.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, something deeper is stirring around trust and intimacy. A conversation on Sunday reveals more than expected, or brings something unspoken to the surface.

Be careful not to overanalyze what’s said at the moment. Let things breathe before assigning meaning. Not everything needs to be solved immediately. Some truths unfold over time.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, your relationships give you a clue about your own inner world right now. You feel like someone’s words are heavier and more emotionally loaded than usual. On Sunday, you’re trying to find your footing within them.

The key here isn’t to match their intensity, but to stay grounded in your own truth. You don’t have to overcompensate to maintain harmony. Clarity is more valuable than keeping the peace.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, your daily routine is disrupted by something emotional or unexpected. A conversation at work or within your routine carries more weight than anticipated.

Be mindful of how quickly things escalate on Sunday. Stay focused on what actually matters. Not every moment needs to turn into a deeper narrative.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you’re feeling bold and maybe even a little dramatic. Yet, there’s depth underneath it. Something you say or share on April 26 opens the door to a more emotional response than you were expecting.

This isn’t a bad thing. It’s just revealing. Be aware of exaggeration or saying more than you truly mean in the moment. Your words have impact, so use them intentionally.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, something close to home, emotionally or physically, is asking to be addressed. A conversation with someone in your personal world feels more intense than expected, especially if it touches on deeper needs or expectations.

You don’t need to have all the answers right now. On Sunday, focus on listening as much as speaking. Understanding creates more stability than control ever will.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your words are powerful on Sunday, but they’re also fast. You find yourself jumping into conversations and responding quickly, or speaking from instinct.

Be mindful of how things are received. What feels obvious to you may carry emotional layers for someone else. Slow down just enough to ensure what you’re saying is actually understood the way you intend.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, value and self-worth come into focus through a conversation or decision on April 26. Be careful of inflating expectations, either your own or someone else’s.

This is a moment to stay grounded in what’s real, not what feels good in the moment. You don’t need to say yes to something just because it sounds expensive. Alignment matters more than opportunity right now.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.