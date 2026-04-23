Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, April 24: Venus Enters Gemini

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for April 24, 2026. Venus, the planet of love and relationships, enters Gemini on Friday, and it's important to embrace the process rather than just focusing on the milestones.

Venus in Gemini brings a lighthearted and casual romantic energy. This transit is communicative and energetic, making this an incredible time to reenter the dating world or to reconnect with an existing partner. Commitment isn’t favored under this air sign, though, so save the serious relationship talks for next month. That doesn’t mean you can’t meet someone with lasting potential. Just that you should take your time getting to know one another until Venus moves into Cancer on May 18.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 24, 2026:

Aries

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Get out and meet new people, Aries. Venus in Gemini is a highly social and talkative time for you. On Friday, you are meeting new people and becoming attracted to others through the conversations you have.

This is a chance to infuse some fresh energy into your romantic life, without worrying about where it's going. Use this energy to meet people through social engagements, as that brings the greatest luck to your love life.

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Taurus

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Let yourself indulge on Friday, Taurus. While it’s important to be mindful of your priorities, Venus in Gemini brings in a time of luxury and enjoyment. This emphasizes gifts as a love language, which may also include trips.

While you deserve to enjoy this time, remember that love isn’t only found in wealth, but in someone who truly holds space for your emotions. Otherwise, let yourself enjoy this time and the luxury that it brings.

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Gemini

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Be yourself, Gemini. With Venus moving into your sign on April 24, you are stepping into your most radiant era all year. This transit increases your physical attractiveness and helps you update your wardrobe or appearance.

Yet, it also works on your energy, helping to draw new people and incredible moments into your life. All you have to do is just be yourself and let Venus in Gemini work its magic on you and your life.

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Cancer

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Surrender to the process, Cancer. Gemini governs your intuition and spirituality. With Venus here on Friday, your dreams and inner feelings become prophetic.

Be sure that you’re listening to any subtle nudges, as you never know where love is meant to find you. Venus in Gemini also influences spiritual love, so meeting a soulmate or twin flame is possible. This is also why listening to your intuition is so important.

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Leo

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Enjoy this life, Leo. Venus in Gemini makes this your most sociable time of 2026, so it's best to prepare for a full schedule and the meeting of new people.

If you’re single, this is a time for falling in love with everyone you meet and enjoying the new connections. Just be careful if you are in a relationship, because a friendship could go too far and cross boundaries you hadn’t intended.

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Virgo

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Choose the love that's right for you, Virgo. While Venus in Gemini on April 24 brings success to your career, it also helps you to choose the kind of love that’s right for you.

This energy influences the type of person you’re attracted to, and you may feel drawn to someone you look up to, or who can benefit your career. Just don't be flippant with who you’re spending time with, especially if you are looking to settle down eventually.

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Libra

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Embrace the new, Libra. Venus arrives in Gemini just in time. You’ve been enmeshed with some intense Aries energy, but Venus in this air sign is that breath of fresh air you so desperately need.

This represents a new beginning and one that you get to consciously choose. On April 24, it's time to let go of the past and start moving forward.

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Scorpio

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Venus in Gemini is a season of exploration, Scorpio. This helps you date multiple people without committing too quickly, which has often been a problem in the past.

On Friday, you can test what kind of person suits your needs and the different kinds of connections that are available. By fully embracing this time, you become more certain about the kind of relationship you actually want.

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Sagittarius

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Be careful but enjoy yourself, Sagittarius. Venus in Gemini brings positive energy for attracting new love or connections into your life. However, if you’re already dating someone, then you must practice caution.

This transit can make you believe that the grass is always greener in a new relationship, which leads to a wandering eye. It’s best to go slow on April 24 and practice caution so that you don’t make any decisions you’ll later regret.

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Capricorn

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Anything is possible, Capricorn. For relationships, Gemini helps to improve matters and bring opportunities for healing through therapy or other endeavors.

With Venus in this air sign on Friday, be sure that you’re looking at what you want long-term rather than just in the moment. Be willing to suggest therapy, or anything else that could improve your connection. Anything is possible during this season, but you need to go after it.

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Aquarius

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You get to choose what is right for you, Aquarius. You often feel torn as to what you genuinely want. On one hand, you’d like a traditional relationship in which you can return home to the love of your life each day. Yet, there’s another side of you that loves the freedom and unconventionality of your own space and making it up as you go.

Don’t try to choose during Venus in Gemini. Instead, hold space for it on Friday, as you may be able to find the best of both sides.

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Pisces

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Your home is a reflection of your heart, Pisces, especially for you. As Venus moves into Gemini on April 24, you find yourself wanting to buy a home or upgrade your current one. This could involve bigger projects, or those that can be done with the help of Pinterest and a paintbrush.

Beyond just the physical updates, something is beginning to shift in your personal life. New options are coming in, and there is a sense of expansion in your romantic life. Hold space for all of it, as your heart deserves this new chapter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.