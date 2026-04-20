Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 20 - 26: The Planet Of Love Enters Gemini & Makes Things A Lot More Interesting

Weekly love horoscopes for the week of April 20 - 26, 2026, are here for each zodiac sign. The planetary energies continue to be driven by Aries and Mars this week. This combination can be ego-driven and self-focused, so it is important to be aware of your partner and others and remain in a peaceful zone as opposed to letting ego and impulse take over. Others may act this way toward you as well, and it's best not to overreact. The Sun enters Taurus on Monday, so things do begin to calm down slightly this week.

Mercury conjuncts Saturn and Mars on April 20. This is a powerful and aggressive energy, so it's important to listen to others' points of view if there is an issue. On April 23, Venus conjuncts Uranus in Taurus and then moves into Gemini. For some, it's an exciting day that seems electric. For others, it may seem like a day where nothing goes as planned. If you meet someone new on Thursday, remember that even if things go exceptionally well, Uranus is not geared toward long-term stability.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 20 - 26, 2026:

Aries

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Aries, you may experience a rough start to the week with the Saturn, Mercury, and Mars conjunction in your first house. Don’t let this disrupt a good relationship.

From midday Tuesday through Thursday, the moon in Cancer can cause some friction and is not the most compatible sign for you. Venus enters Gemini this week, which can help with smoothing things over if necessary.

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Taurus

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As the week begins, you still have four planets in your 12th house, which rules the subconscious. This is the house where fears and anxieties are formed and come to light. Don’t let these fears dictate your relationship patterns this week, Taurus.

Friday and Saturday may be more difficult than usual, so avoid power struggles and remain calm as opposed to acting out your frustration.

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Gemini

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Gemini, you have four planets transiting your 11th house of friends, so which is great energy for networking and your social life.

Venus enters your sign this week, and this is a bonus. While the energies are somewhat difficult, Venus in your sign should help, especially in terms of the way you look and feel. People are drawn to you this week, so the week holds promise.

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Cancer

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It’s a rough start to the week and a rough ending with the difficult transits we have this week, especially for you, sensitive Cancer.

By mid-day Tuesday, the moon moves into your sign, which makes you feel more comfortable. However, it makes some significant clashes in the middle of the week. Make the most of Thursday’s Venus conjunct Uranus. It could be more fun than you think.

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Leo

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While we have some rough transits this week, Leo, the planets in Aries all trine your Sun sign, so you may be able to avoid drama (and it would be wise to try).

If single, this week, you'll likely meet someone who lives at a distance or through travel or education. Venus enters your 11th house of friends at the end of the week, so prepare to be more social and spend time with others.

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Virgo

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All of the Aries planets and the new moon fall in your eighth house, Virgo. This house rules many things, including your partner’s finances and intimacy or how you feel in a relationship. This is where you're focused this week, for better or worse.

Make the most of the Venus/Uranus conjunction on Thursday and step outside of your comfort zone. It's a good week to do something spur of the moment. Venus in Gemini is a very good time to be spontaneous with plans and step out of your routine.

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Libra

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The beginning and end of the week are days to watch with the difficult Mars transit falling in your seventh house of partners and then Pluto’s square to the Sun.

Don’t let aggravation or frustration create a conflict with a partner this week, Libra. Stay cool (if anyone can do that, it is you).

Mid-week may be a little too emotional for your liking, but this passes by Thursday, when the moon enters Leo. This is a much more suitable and positive energy for you. Venus in Gemini is also a great match for you, which helps end the week on a good note.

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Scorpio

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The Sun enters Taurus this week, or your seventh house of partners. All looks well until the Sun squares Pluto between Friday and Saturday, so be aware of power struggles that could be brewing with a partner. Try not to get suspicious without a concrete reason, Scorpio.

Venus has entered your eighth house of intimacy and rules the way you feel in a relationship, which should be good this week! It's the right energy for taking a relationship to the next level.

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Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, Mars is transiting your fifth house of partners, which typically inclines you toward meeting new people or spending time with someone special.

The Mars conjunction to Saturn could derail things if you aren’t careful at the start of the week, so watch how you interact with others. However, Venus has entered your seventh house of partners, so you are coming into a great time for love or meeting someone if you are single.

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Capricorn

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The Sun moves into Taurus this week, Capricorn, one of the most favorable signs for you. It transits your fifth house of love! During this time, you may feel more inclined to meet someone new if you are single or spend time with a partner or someone special.

Watch things at the end of the week, however. Pluto’s square to the Sun in Taurus on Saturday is related to power struggles or the need to set serious boundaries at worst, but overall, the week looks positive!

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Aquarius

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Aquarius, the conjunction between Venus and Uranus on April 23 could trigger a sudden romantic twist or turn.

Venus enters Gemini this week, or your fifth house of love, so expect your romantic life to pick up. Uranus also enters your fifth house of love for the next seven years, likely bringing new love into your life.

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Pisces

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This week could trigger some self-esteem issues with the Mars transits hitting your second house, Pisces. You could also encounter a money issue that could put a damper on your love life.

Since Venus enters Gemini at the end of the week, this could give you more of a carefree outlook. But with lucky Jupiter still in your fifth house of love, you are able to overcome any obstacle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.