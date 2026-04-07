The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, April 8 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for April 8, 2026. The Sun is in Aries and the Moon is entering Capricorn. The collective tarot card is the Queen of Swords.

Today's theme is disciplined decision-making. The Moon in Capricorn is a bit rough around the edges. It's the place of the Moon's fall, which reminds you that though there's a time and place for being emotional, other times call for being emotionally detached. The Queen of Swords represents clear thinking, which fits nicely with the Moon's energy today. When you're able to let go of the emotional aspect of what's happening around you, you can read the room without projecting your own needs or wants into the situation. On Wednesday, your discernment is rooted in logic and facts, and not in how you feel or your insecurities.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Cups

Aries, today is the day when you put yourself first. On April 8, your daily tarot card is the Ten of Cups, and it foretells building a happier life, likely from a partnership or supportive friends and family.

A beautiful season of hope and love is opening for you, and you're gifted with a chance to embrace it fully. Others may not understand why you want what you want, but don't let that cast a dark cloud over your sunny day. Instead, focus on how you feel and what turns your heart to gladness.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Wands

Keep your eyes open, Taurus. On April 8, you're likely to meet someone who has a vision for the future and shares it with you. Your daily tarot card, the King of Wands, represents a person who can guide you forward with their ideas and plans.

They can explain it to you in a way that taps into your own personal goals and vision. You feel inspired and realize there are things you can do to improve your own life. You hear how driven and determined they are, and it makes you want to do the same for yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Wands

There comes a time when you have to decide that enough is enough. The Ten of Wands is a tarot card that symbolizes working to the point of fatigue.

On April 8, you review everything on your plate throughout the day to decide whether anything needs to be removed from your life. Consider each item individually, not as a whole. You pay attention to the interconnectedness of relationships and see if one can be separated from another.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords, reversed

Rest and taking a break from intense labor or work are an important part of your recovery process. However, on April 8, the reversed Four of Swords highlights an end to a situation where you've stagnated.

Cancer, you're rethinking how you want to engage with life. Distancing yourself from the labor part of work helped you to gain perspective. You see what truly matters, and what really doesn't. Now you know when and where to invest your time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands

Four of Wands represents stability, which you value more than people often realize. You like knowing what the day will bring, and on April 8, you want to instill a firm sense of structure to your day.

You try to set up systems that help you to keep tabs on each area of your life. From how you eat to the people you spend time with to your work, you look for ways to make improvements.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Wands, reversed

You don't mind delays, but when you get the reversed Three of Wands tarot card, which symbolizes blocks to your progress, it can throw you off a little bit. On April 8, pay attention to anything that stops you from living the life that you want.

Where there's fear, you address it and replace self-doubt with courage. When you experience a loss of hope, you put a plan in place that you can follow, even when you're uncertain, and watch it work well for you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles is a tarot card that highlights feelings of being lost and alone. On April 8, you may question where the world's heroes are and wonder how to get yourself in a better position so as not to suffer anymore, especially financially.

Today's tarot message is encouraging, reminding you that you can be your own rescuer. Even when you have made mistakes in the past, you can find a way to start over again and resolve what makes you feel small.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, on April 8, your work ethic and ability to withstand hardships set you apart from others. The Eight of Pentacles is about hard work and a tenacious spirit.

You don't quit, even when it feels easier to do so. Instead, you face the hardships and find a way to rise above them. You sense that difficulty is just a phase and your time will pass quickly when you have the right attitude. It's your willingness to learn from your experiences that gives you an edge above others.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is a tarot card that symbolizes creative collaboration. On April 8, you have an incredible imagination that helps you to encourage others.

You're the type of person who sees others' strengths. When you spot them, you inspire them to bring those traits forward into the work that they do with you. You see how to build and improve your team or friendships; this is your time to shine. You're the person people love to work with and enjoy learning from today.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, you're receiving confirmation from the universe that your life is about to change. The Wheel of Fortune highlights an important, fated turning point in your life, and you are positioned to see the moment unfold.

On April 8, pay attention to the signs that the universe uses to communicate with you. From repeated phrases or angel numbers, you sense what it is you're doing as you enter the path you're meant to be on.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Death

The Death tarot card symbolizes endings that lead to new beginnings. On April 8, you realize where the path needs to be left behind so you can embark on the future that's intended for you.

Aquarius, when you lose passion or feel hopeless, your spiritual side is picking up on the closing of a life chapter. Not all relationships or situations are meant to carry through your entire life. The lessons are learned, preparing you for a different journey.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords, reversed

Pisces, you can think that you're stuck or being held back, when it's actually much easier to break free than you realize. The Eight of Swords, reversed, is about discovering where you have felt stuck and are holding yourself back because of your fear. Nothing is unbreakable for you now.

Today, work on removing the blindfold that hinders you from clearly seeing your obstacles for what they are: small and only as powerful as you imagine them to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.