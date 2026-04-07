3 Zodiac Signs Get Some Much-Needed Closure On Wednesday, April 8

On April 8, 2026, three zodiac signs get some much-needed closure. Whether it's job-related, friendship, or even romantic, the tides have turned, and we are going to see some swift endings take place during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius.

It's time to close this book, as we've reached the last page and can go no further. Metaphorically, this is the day we end what needs to be ended, so we can move on to the next phase in our lives.

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There's nothing to fear here, either. These astrological signs are closing this chapter so that they can make room for more positive forces to enter. We understand that some things are just not meant to last forever, and that's OK.

1. Leo

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You've come to understand that the only way out of a bad situation is to remove yourself once and for all. When you get to that point where things just aren't working, why exert yourself any further? You know it's best to cut your losses and move on.

On April 8, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you see a much better future for yourself. Yet, the only way you're going to get there is by making important moves to rid yourself of whatever situation you're in right now.

Don't worry, Leo. This is not a painful departure. There is no sadness, nor are there tears. This closure has been a long time in the making, and you are ready for it. Good luck! You've got this.

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2. Libra

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The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius brings you the kind of clarity that finally snaps you out of whatever trance you've been stuck in lately. Now, you're moving briskly towards closure.

This kind of energy does not allow you to remain stagnant. You need movement, and on this day, you get some real momentum. Don't worry, though, as what lies ahead is good and deeply satisfying.

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You're making clever and well-timed moves on April 8. This lunar transit helps you understand that everything works out in the long run, and that trying is what brings you to the next level. You are going to be fine, Libra. Closure is yours!

3. Sagittarius

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You weighed an idea in your mind for a very long time, only to conclude that an old friend of yours simply isn't your friend anymore. That's always a painful realization, but it's OK.

You are a very loyal and devoted person, Sagittarius, and so you feel obligated to hold on to friends forever. Still, the Waning Gibbous Moon in your sign brings up the idea that sometimes people just grow apart from each other. This is a natural part of life.

During this mind-expanding transit, you accept the end of this friendship and find your way back to a place of hope and positivity. Life is good. We meet people, separate from them, and still, all is well in our world.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.