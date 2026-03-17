Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, March 18: A New Romantic Chapter Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 18, 2026. The Pisces New Moon rises on Wednesday, creating an opportunity to set intentions and invest your energy into a beautiful new romantic chapter.

The New Moon in this water sign amplifies the Pisces energy and helps you start fresh. This is your chance to set an intention for this new lunar cycle from a place of intuition, instead of solely from logic. Be mindful of what you begin around this New Moon, as it holds the power to finally call in what and who is destined for you.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

Aries

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Trust your inner knowing, dear Aries. Give yourself space to connect with your intuition during the Pisces New Moon on Wednesday.

You are guided to begin a new chapter and clear space for what you desire. There is an immense amount of spiritual energy surrounding you right now, so connect with your guides and trust where you are directed.

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Taurus

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Embrace the changes in your life, Taurus. The New Moon in Pisces on March 18 helps you see just how much has changed in your life in recent years.

You are now attuned to what you authentically want and need, both from romance and your life overall. This New Moon is all about what you want to call in. Just be sure that you’re not trying to hold onto anything that has already left your life.

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Gemini

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Be gentle with the expectations that you place upon yourself, Gemini. There isn’t a time limit to what you are trying to create. This also means judging yourself on practical progress alone is meaningless.

Instead, trust your intuition and continue to have faith in this process. Take action where you can, but never forget that you won't question the intentions of the person who is meant for you.

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Cancer

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Trust what and who arrives in your life with the New Moon in Pisces, Cancer. Pisces energy represents abundance and new beginnings, so this energy is magnified for you.

What comes in on Wednesday sends shockwaves of change throughout your life. But this is part of what is meant for you. You can take it slow, but be sure that you are saying yes to what you’ve always wanted.

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Leo

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You can suddenly see everything clearly, Leo. The Pisces New Moon on March 18 helps you finally see your relationship clearly. This energy brings an increased sense of intimacy to your relationship.

Instead of you feeling like you’re pulling your partner along, you feel seen by them. Embrace the clarity that arrives, even if you realize that what you actually need is vastly different from what you once thought you wanted.

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Virgo

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This is your new beginning, Virgo. The New Moon in Pisces rises on Wednesday, helping you begin a new cycle in your life. This is the first New Moon in Pisces that has neither Saturn nor Neptune along for the ride in this water sign.

You are wiser and feel clearer on what direction you should take your romantic life. There may be some surprises in store, but trust your heart around this time. Focus on the new beginning you want to invest in.

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Libra

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You don’t have to be afraid of the past, Libra. You’ve come too far to ever go back, but that is something that you also need to trust. Rather than feeling like you must cling to certain aspects of your life in order to maintain control, allow yourself to let go.

On March 18, let the energy of the Pisces New Moon help you settle into a space of confidence and love. You no longer need to be afraid, as you are on the path that is meant for you.

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Scorpio

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Everything looks different now, Scorpio. The Pisces New Moon provides a breakthrough moment in which you realize just how much has changed in your romantic life.

Whether March 18 brings in new love or helps you to move past a difficult chapter, everything in your life looks different at this time. You finally made it through what you once thought was impossible. Now, it’s all about enjoying the rewards for your efforts.

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Sagittarius

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Invest in what is most important, Sagittarius. On March 18, you are guided to focus on your romantic relationship and home life.

The New Moon in Pisces brings a new beginning, though it may be with someone from the past. You have learned what and who is most important to you, which also means you are ready to commit with your whole heart.

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Capricorn

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Say yes to love, Capricorn. With the New Moon in Pisces rising on Wednesday, be prepared to say yes to love.

The journey that you’ve been on has helped you become vulnerable and open with your emotions. This is now leading you to take a new chance with someone special in your life. You finally understand what it means to be in a romantic partnership.

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Aquarius

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Never again will you accept less than you deserve, Aquarius. The Pisces New Moon on March 18 marks a new beginning in your romantic journey that helps you finally receive the love you’ve always deserved.

Whether or not you’re already in a relationship, this lunation helps you to think bigger. You have never needed to settle in love, and now you never will again.

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Pisces

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This is the most magical new beginning, dearest Pisces. You need this new beginning, but you also must allow yourself to see what it is asking of you. Be sure that you’re not carrying anything from the past beyond this point.

This is when you finally start feeling like yourself again. It's time to tap into your romantic intuition. While this energy is deeply personal for you, it helps bring a new energy to your romantic life as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.