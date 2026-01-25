Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, January 26: A Revolutionary New Era Begins

Your love horoscope is here for Monday, January 26, 2026. Neptune slips into the fiery realm of Aries, and it begins a revolutionary new era. Neptune in Pisces was a time for romantic idealism, spirituality, and the beginning of divine soul contracts. Knowledge about twin flames and soulmates increased during this time. Now, as Neptune moves into Aries, it’s about building upon what you’ve previously experienced.

In Aries, Neptune is uncomfortable; it has to take action and confront any wounds or uncomfortable truths. This can become a time of increased action and decision in your romantic life, but you also have to watch for any impulsiveness. While Pisces was content to observe from the sidelines, Aries prefers to take the lead. This can be a productive time for your romantic life, but you want to be sure that you’re choosing someone as fiercely as they’re choosing you. Force alone can’t create a relationship, nor hope without action. Take your time with any romantic choices and be mindful of your reactions. This energy increases temper and volatility in your interactions. Say what you mean, practice the pause, and reflect before moving ahead so you are confident that each choice you make leads you to love.

Love horoscopes for Monday, January 26, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Create plenty of time for self-reflection, dear Aries. As Neptune enters your zodiac sign through 2039, it’s important to make self-reflect, and have it become a regular part of your routine.

This energy helps you heal and grow over the coming years. You’re seeing the truth of yourself and any romantic situation you're in on January 26. Self-reflection becomes part of your daily practice and helps you ground your energy for precise choices.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Questioning everything is a good start, Taurus. As Neptune shifts into Aries, your house of healing and intuition becomes activated.

On January 26, you question your past and present choices and search for deeper romantic meaning. Neptune brings a slow-moving energy, yet in Aries, it's impatient, so it’s important to sit with the questions that arise. Stability isn’t found through knowing all the answers, but in how you process.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Align yourself with a like-minded partner, Gemini. Neptune in Aries helps you understand your need for a like-minded partner.

This represents truly feeling connected to someone, yet you must be mindful of how your desires influence the choices you make. Just because you want someone to be aligned doesn’t mean they are. Tap into what you feel you need from a partner, and hold that space so you see the truth when you are meant to.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is your upgrade, Cancer. Aries energy governs your house of purpose, success, and reputation. With Neptune shifting into this zodiac sign, the social standing of your partner takes precedent over other qualities.

This isn’t because you’re looking for someone else to create a life for you, but rather you finally understand what you are worth. Just be sure that you’re building a steady relationship and not letting yourself get love-bombed into deception.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Every dream takes time to manifest, Leo. Neptune in Aries ignites your house of luck, abundance and new beginnings, which is incredible energy for your romantic life.

While this surely takes you out of your comfort zone and includes an international move. You want to be sure you’re taking time to manifest what you desire. As Saturn joins Neptune in Aries on February 13, it creates a phase of effort and diligence in your romantic life. It's worth it, as long as you don’t give up on what you most want.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Reflect on what you give your power to, Virgo. Aries energy governs your house of intimacy, finances, and power. With Neptune in Aries, you must be sure that what and who you’re giving your power to is truly worthy.

You feel frustrated when you don’t feel you’re being treated as you deserve or when you're not being valued in the ways you need. Be sure you’re proactive in addressing any concerns, but also see the truth behind another's choices.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Clarity is essential, dearest Libra. Neptune enters Aries, activating your house of relationships, love, and dating. With Neptune in your romance sector, it's incredibly challenging to fully see the truth of a relationship.

This is why you must pause to see if you're thinking clearly, not just focusing on what you want to be true. This brings in divine soul contracts, but there are karmic lessons once Saturn enters the scene on February 13. Take your time and seek truth over chemistry.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take care of yourself, Scorpio. Everything in the universe builds upon something previously. For you, the energy of Neptune in Aries is dependent upon the choices that you made in your romantic life in the last few years.

Aries governs your house of well-being, mental health, boundaries, and the changes that you want to make in your life. With Neptune present, you know what you need, but you're reluctant to do it. Be sure to prioritize yourself during this period and care for yourself in all the ways you need. This helps create a healthier relationship and your personal growth.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love isn’t always easy, Sagittarius. You are beginning a period of challenges in your romantic life, especially if you are married or cohabiting with someone special.

Aries energy governs your house of marriage and committed relationships. With Neptune present, you aren't seeing the full picture. However, with Saturn soon entering Aries until 2028, a period of effort and work is here. The good news is that Saturn brings about a forever love; sweet if you’re committing to the person who is right for you, not just a dream of who someone is.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you want to improve your life, take action, Capricorn. Neptune in Aries activates your sector of home, family, and relationships.

January 26 is a day for immense growth, though, so be mindful of your temper. You are in touch with your dreams for your life, but slow down. Accidents happen with Aries energy, especially when you try to rush. Whether it’s moving in with a partner or taking on projects at home, it’s important to take your time, pause before reacting, and don’t rush through this phase.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Live a life of truth, Aquarius. Get ready for fireworks and radical change as Neptune enters Aries today.

Aries energy governs your house of communication, beliefs and understanding. With Neptune here, you are drawn to see new perspectives and aspects of love and relationships, and be empowered to speak your truth.

There is a learning curve with this energy as you realize you don’t always need to keep certain feelings to yourself. You deserve to speak your truth, and now that you are, it helps you create the life and love you’ve always deserved.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything arrives in divine timing, sweet Pisces. As you breathe a sigh of relief with Neptune shifting out of your zodiac sign, you are ready to enter a new era.

While Neptune in Aries brings challenges for some, for you, it's easy after all you’ve already been through. This energy helps you tap into the divine truth that everything meant for you arrives at the perfect time.

You are a force to be reckoned with. No more being in relationships that don’t honor your worth or endless chances. Either someone is loving you in the best way right from the start, or you show them the door.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.