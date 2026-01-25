4 Zodiac Signs Experience Lasting Abundance & Luck On Monday, January 26

Four zodiac signs are experiencing lasting abundance and luck on Monday, January 26, 2026, when Neptune, the planet that rules dreams, creativity, spirituality, lies, and narcotics, enters the leader-driven sign of Aries.

In fiery Aries, Neptune intensifies unpleasant things. You'll want to do all you can within your power to contain its potential. It sounds treacherous, doesn't it? But it's actually not. The beauty of dangerous challenges is found in how you handle them.

That mindset during Neptune in Aries is what enables four astrological signs to attract abundance and luck into their lives. They act ethically and morally and exercise altruistic values. When you do the right thing, karma delivers the good in the form of friendships, deals, partnerships, and romance.

1. Taurus

Well, Taurus, January 26 is day one of your most abundant and luckiest chapter yet. You get abundance and luck in the form of free time. The beauty of Neptune entering Aries isn't that it's a one-and-done transit. In fact, this one is going to unfold for the next 12 - 15 years between retrogrades in Aries. For starters, since Neptune is in Aries, you'll realize where in life you've deceived yourself into believing you needed to take on a leadership role.

Responsibilities that aren't yours will be on the radar, and you'll dismiss them one at a time. When you do that, time returns to you. When you get more time, you have abundance because there's no limit to what you can accomplish. You feel lucky, because old dreams you had for yourself come back to life. The ones that you borrowed to appease others get kicked to the curb.

2. Leo

You experience abundance and luck through your relationships on January 26, Leo. Good, solid partnerships are so hard find. You want to be in a committed partnership, but sometimes you realize it's so much easier to maintain in your personal space than to buddy up with someone else. You let your guard down a little bit. You open your mind and see that flaws can be blessings.

However, once Neptune enters Aries on Monday, you'll start to see things in a new light. You'll see that there are certain exchanges of power that you've compromised or undervalued. This realization changes everything.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, abundance comes to you on Monday through health improvements and in the experience of how others perceive your entire lifestyle transformation. The first day is often the hardest when you are about to try something new. When Neptune enters Aries on January 26, all the excuses seem to be ineffective. They hold less meaning, and your desire to be healthy, wealthy, and wise is much, much stronger.

You envision the future you want to live. The things you hope to do start to become a real part of your daydreams. You want to do Aries-like things. Go for a run, or try martial arts. Set a small goal for this month with an end date in February. It's not far away, you're ready to get started. You feel lucky!

4. Aquarius

You don't mind talking about your hopes and dreams, Aquarius, but you don't like it when people speak and their words amount to nothing more than hot air. On January 26, you carefully check what you say and how you frame your ideas. You realize that what you say, promise, or intend must be backed up by action.

So, when you speak something or write it down in the form of a promise, you intend to cash in and make things happen. Your dependability helps you gain gifts, respect, and a sense of pride. You're so ready for this moment in your life because it will help you to accomplish everything you didn't in 2025.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.