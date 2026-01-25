Hard Times Are Over For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Neptune Enters Aries On January 26, 2026

Hard times are over for four zodiac signs once Neptune enters Aries on January 26, 2026. These signs had the most challenging relationship with Neptune in Pisces since it added a layer of confusion to the more important areas of their lives such as relationships, career and home.

In the sign of Pisces, Neptune was at home and thriving, which raised the intensity for everyone. However, with Saturn also in Pisces over the last several years, it's been a defining few years that made it harder for these signs to avoid their goals and motivations. Now that Neptune is entering Aries on January 26, these signs begin to feel a lot more in control and prepared to turn the page.

Neptune and Saturn together in Pisces brought fundamental insights into boundaries. Now, Neptune in Aries begins a new course for these astrological signs on building confidence, becoming more determined, and being hopeful for the future through practical planning without so much nebulous energy surrounding them.

1. Pisces

Now that Neptune is in Aries, Pisces, hard times are finally over. This energy may feel like you're waking up from a dream. If you've experienced a lot of self-doubt and lacked motivation, things are ready to change. You have more control over your life as you begin to understand how your thinking and planning processes within your work become more concrete.

With both Neptune and Saturn leaving Pisces, this is your time to be more practical and to stop relying on dreams and illusions to escape reality. Utilize the skills you learned during the Saturn in Pisces transit and apply them to projects moving forward. Although Neptune did bring creative freedom, now you're more focused on editing and making changes to your work in progress. The visionary in you still remains, but it will be more contained.

Neptune in your sign also mirrored your relationships. People now see you in a better light, and vice versa. You are presenting your authentic self, and others like what they see.

2. Virgo

Virgo, hard times are over in your relationships now that Neptune is leaving your relationship sector, helping you see people for who they are. Over the last several years, Neptune may have dictated the types of connections you made and the people that surrounded your network. As Neptune enters Aries on January 26, you'll see some shifts within your friendships as you gravitate toward those that are more solid and genuine.

While Neptune in Pisces may have blurred the lines, you are now going to have the freedom to make the practical choices that serve you. At work, you're more willing to protect your boundaries. Within your personal romantic connections, you're working on being more emotionally available in order to strengthen your bond. Single folks who are dating will not have tolerance for flaky people.

No longer will rose-colored lenses dictate your life. This is a time for you to be more discerning and willing to cut ties with those who are only causing you harm. You are entering a chapter where you are only looking for quality friendships and romantic partners that are aligned with your goals.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, while Neptune transformed your home sector, you experienced some hard times at home. This has been a critical transit that taught you a lot about your family and balancing your home and work life more effectively. But these hard times are over as Neptune in Aries helps you to continue learning about your past, but through more creative exploration.

Neptune in Aries gives you this freedom as it enters a part of your chart where the dynamics between parents and children are important. If you’re a parent, you will understand your children a lot better during this transit. Others may be more willing to reconcile with family members.

For those with creative aspirations, the understanding you gained from the Neptune in Pisces transit helps with solidifying and uncovering themes from your past and home life that serve as key drivers for your projects moving forward. Neptune in Aries makes a nice trine to your sign, making this an excellent time to explore your artistic endeavors with more confidence. However, for those seeking love, make sure not to be blinded by the illusions that Neptune could bring.

4. Gemini

If you were questioning the direction to take with your career, Gemini, Neptune in Aries is all about being able to see things clearly. Hard times are over in your professional life because you are entering a powerful new cycle that helps you to review. Neptune and Saturn in Pisces taught you not to doubt your leadership skills, to be more compassionate, and to be better at managing your responsibilities.

Now that Neptune is moving into a new part of your chart, your priorities shift. For those who lacked a sense of direction or felt that the journey was cloudy, things become clearer and you are able to see the road map to your success with a lot more discernment. Neptune in Pisces was a challenging period filled with what-ifs and illusions, but now you see the errors, the victories, and the challenges you still need to face.

However, there is a lesson here focusing on your diligence and work ethic within your career or goals. If you stay focused, this is a rewarding time as the transformations and missing puzzle pieces appear.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.