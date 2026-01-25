3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 26, 2026

After January 26, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus marks a major turning point.

This lunar transit asks if we are up for commitment, so that we can really start to grow and flourish. This phase challenges our hesitation and shows us that being proactive actually works. This is a good time to learn something new and explore other options. It's also a great time to see if those options are even available to us, as sometimes our interest alone opens up the door.

Advertisement

Trying a different approach really pays off for these astrological signs on Monday. Substance over distraction. Even slow progress can lead somewhere meaningful.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus draws your attention inward before it sends you outward. On January 26, you recognize just how much mental noise has been bouncing around in your mind. Right now, you are seriously starting to crave simplicity. Your horizons expand when you step back from the constant stimulation of your phone or TV.

Advertisement

Now is a good time to focus on one idea, project, or desire that truly matters. Monday marks a quiet turning point that reshapes how you use your energy. By committing to what feels nourishing, you discover a richer version of freedom and see that you have so much to look forward to. Nourish that mind of yours, Gemini. It is well worth it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus brings you an opportunity that stretches your beliefs. This opportunity may include travel, study, or a conversation that changes how you usually see things. On January 26, you receive the kind of sign that encourages curiosity. Yet this time, you're not overthinking it, Virgo, nor are you judging yourself harshly.

You can finally see that you, too, deserve to be happy. That's an expansive mind, right there. By saying yes to something unfamiliar, you widen your perspective and regain a sense of enthusiasm that has been missing from your daily life. This feels refreshing, Vrgo, and it's something you want to nurture. You know now that you have a lot to look forward to.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Expansion arrives through expression on Monday, Pisces, and it's something you know you've needed. You're tired of the old ways. You crave newness, meaning, and something to look forward to. On January 26, the Waxing Gibbous Moon shows you how powerful your own words and ideas are when you choose to share them openly. On Monday, you do so, much to your own surprise.

Your horizons grow as you realize that your voice carries weight. You are an important person, Pisces, and you should be seen and heard. Your insights are meant to be exchanged and shared, not kept hidden. Trust in this. If you share your voice, you have a lot to look forward to.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.