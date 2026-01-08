Your Daily Love Horoscope For Friday, January 9: A New Beginning Is Here

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for January 9, 2026, is here. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra is on Friday, bringing about a beautiful opportunity to release what is no longer needed. The Last Quarter Moon is a time of preparation before the New Moon in Capricorn peaks on January 18. During the Last Quarter phase, you are urged to prepare for what you want to call in during the New Moon.

Friday is a time for release, letting go and often forgiveness. In the loving zodiac sign of Libra, this energy is intensified. Libra seeks harmony, balance, and beauty in all that it does. For you, this is a chance to leave behind what you’re still carrying from 2025. To focus on acceptance, release, and forgiveness so that, come the New Moon in Capricorn, you are ready to plant the seeds of your new beginning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 9, 2026:

Aries

It’s time to let it all go, Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra falls in your house of dating and romance. This is a chance for you to do some emotional clearing from the past year, and beyond, if that is what is needed.

Reflect on what you may still be holding onto, grudges, regrets or negative feelings that are impacting your love life. By releasing this, you can clear your heart space and make way for new love.

Taurus

You never had to do it all, Taurus. Resentments only occur when you don’t vocalize your needs or boundaries. While others may take advantage of that, it’s still your job to speak up and set the standards for the relationship you want.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises, use this time to let go of thinking you have to keep up with the current pace. Relax into yourself, let go of the resentment, and pledge to make the year ahead one that renews your sense of deservingness of love.

Gemini

Seek peace, but won’t work to keep it, Gemini. The difference between seeking peace and working to maintain it comes down to the reasons behind your choices. Seeking peace means you bring up uncomfortable truths, yet working for or keeping it may mean sidestepping challenging situations.

Keep peace as an intention in your relationship, but let go of trying to control the outcome. Be yourself, embrace what arises, and know that sometimes chaos is the only path to true peace.

Cancer

Accept help, dearest Cancer. Your relationship, home and family are always the most important themes for you. Yet in this mentality, you can often find yourself exhausted because you take on greater burdens. Try to let go of handling everything and challenge yourself to accept help.

The balance you’re seeking is realizing that the special person in your life can actually help you, which means you can also have greater space to enjoy.

Leo

Forgive and ask for forgiveness, Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra occurs in your house of understanding and communication. This lunar event invites you to focus on forgiveness within your romantic life.

Regardless of how small or large an issue is, it’s important not to sweep it under the rug. Talk about it with your partner, and extend forgiveness and ask for the same in return. Forgiveness truly creates the space for greater love.

Virgo

You have always been enough, Virgo. Breathe into your heart space.

Allow yourself to feel like you are enough and that you always have been. Let go of the idea that you have to prove yourself or make everything perfect to be enough.

Use the energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Libra to let go of not feeling like enough. Validate yourself and allow yourself to feel like you already are enough, no matter what you did or didn’t get done.

Libra

Show up exactly as you are, Libra. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign of Libra invites you to shed the pieces of yourself that you no longer need.

Embrace your most authentic self and allow yourself to be loved for everything you are. Let go of taking up less space, watering down your truth, or fitting yourself into a mold of someone’s idea of perfection. Just show up exactly as you are and allow yourself to be loved.

Scorpio

You don’t need to doubt this next chapter, Scorpio. Libra energy governs your house of the subconscious and intuition. This is the deepest part of your life and helps you to trust where you are guided.

Yet, it can also be a place riddled with doubts and fears that only serve to sabotage your desires. Try to focus on letting go of the doubt that you’ve been having, trust in your ability to manifest the life and relationship you want and breathe into the space of optimism.

Sagittarius

Move beyond the status quo, Sagittarius. Let go of trying to keep pace with others.

You were born different, which means you are also destined for a purpose and a relationship truly all your own. It can be hard not to let social influences get to you, but that is precisely what you need to release during this time.

You don’t need to keep up with what everyone else is doing or give their opinions more weight than they deserve. Just focus on yourself and what your heart is telling you to do.

Capricorn

How you think about yourself is what matters most, Capricorn. You can often get stuck in patterns, trying to make others see you in specific ways. Whether it’s to feel validated or to overturn a previously untrue reputation, energy is only wasted in trying to change the minds of others.

Let go of that with the Last Quarter Moon in Libra. Step back into your own power and space and remember the person meant to love you, see you for all that you are.

Aquarius

There are reasons why it won’t work, Aquarius. Yet, you can’t let that determine the choices that you make. A new dream is beginning to take root in your heart.

Whether it’s solely about romance, or looking for a different kind of love, this dream is all about honoring the type of life that is meant for you. Let go of the reasons it won't work and focus on enjoying the process.

Pisces

Seek balance in all that you do, Pisces. The person who expresses them first in relationships can often be perceived as the one who gives up power.

Yet, emotions and power aren’t ever connected. You can let go of the fear that, by sharing your feelings, you’re giving up your control, and realize that is how you step into yours.

Let go of worrying about what happens if you say you love someone, or that you’re interested in more than friendship, and trust that vulnerability is the only road to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.