Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 9, 2026

After January 9, 2026, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Venus opposite Jupiter highlights the differences between what we hope for and what's actually happening. We want a lot, but are we asking for too much?

Friday's transit exposes what has been stretched beyond its limit. Oddly enough, when we start coming back down to earth, we create a space for relief. In other words, it's a good idea to get real. These astrological signs release false hope today. False hope brought about hard times and anguish. Now, we're on the other side of that learning curve, and we can make real progress.

1. Aries

January 9 brings you a realization that you simply cannot ignore or deny, Aries. This is when you come to understand that you've been putting too much time and effort into a relationship that is giving you very little in return.

Venus opposite Jupiter shows you exactly where your ability to try is being met by someone else's ability to ignore all you've done for them. That, believe it or not, has a very freeing effect on you.

What changes now is your willingness to step back. Once you do, support appears in practical and realistic ways. The message of this day is simple and powerful. You do not have to prove yourself anymore. You know your worth and that you've done all you can. It's now time to end the hard work and get on with your life.

2. Cancer

If there's one thing that's been taking you down a notch, it's the endless emotional exhaustion that pervades your life at this point. There's a good chance it all has to do with a person in your life who just isn't working out.

While this is a person and not a thing you can return, you have to figure out a way to make peace with them for the sake of your sanity. Venus opposite Jupiter amplifies the love that was put into this relationship, but lets you know that love doesn't always come with a guarantee.

January 9 provides you with emotional renewal, Cancer. Nothing is lost, even though it may feel that way at first. You're learning the lesson of impermanence, and this is the road to freedom. Trust it.

3. Leo

Venus opposite Jupiter on Friday shows where you have been giving more than you’ve received, Leo, especially in work or personal commitments. The imbalance becomes impossible to ignore, and lets you know that something must change.

Of course, you are ready to follow through on that need, because it's your life we're talking about. There is only so much compromise you can go through before you lose yourself altogether.

This is when your natural self-respect comes into play. On January 9, you feel more confident than ever because you know the person you are fighting for is worth the effort. And that person is, of course, you.

