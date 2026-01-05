Your Daily Love Horoscope For Tuesday, January 6: Something Unexpected Turns Everything Around

On Tuesday, the Leo Moon squares Uranus in Taurus, influencing each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope for January 6, 2026. The Leo Moon is bold, courageous, and seeks adventure, so today favors greater freedom or autonomy in your relationship. Not because you want to break up, but because you’ll see that no matter how much of a 'we' you are in your relationship, you still need to be you, too.

A relationship doesn’t succeed because you can’t live without one another, but because you see how being together doesn’t just add love or joy to your life but truly helps you to accomplish all you dream of. Uranus in the final degrees of Taurus is seeking liberation, and alongside the Leo Moon on Tuesday, you will need to work through what arises. See this as an opportunity for growth, not as a reason to throw away all you’ve worked for.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 6, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Set the standard for the love you hope to receive, beautiful Aries. As the Moon and Uranus square off on Tuesday, you might feel like your relationship isn’t up to your standards.

Rather than projecting this onto your partner and ghosting them, see it as an opportunity for you to advocate for what you deserve.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the only one who can make the changes that you’re seeking, Taurus. A difficult situation arises in your relationship or at home today. While your partner may feel like everything is fine, you're frustrated with the status quo.

What you’re feeling is personal, so it is up to you to address it. Be honest about your feelings and don’t wait for them to bring this situation up, because this is yours to face.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take some time for yourself, Gemini. The Leo Moon brings up a great deal of feelings and truths for you to work through on Tuesday.

With Uranus in Taurus, your house of intuition and subconscious, you are urged to take some time for yourself today. Rather than just bringing this to your partner or trying to figure out a solution right away, sit with your feelings and see what they are trying to reveal to you. This issue may be part of your own growth and not related to how your partner loves you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you want something, Cancer, ask for it. Too often, you can get accustomed to silencing your needs out of not wanting to be a burden.

Yet not everyone just naturally knows how to love those they care about. While this is easy for you, it doesn’t mean your partner has the same sense of emotions. On Tuesday, speak straightforwardly and simplistically about what you want. Don’t overexplain, but do speak from the heart.

If there is someone close to you that you have feelings for, it's a good day to finally let them know.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what is best for yourself, Leo. Although you're stereotyped as being self-centered, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be reflective of your own needs.

Today is all about figuring out how to change your life in order to create greater space for love. This may include a different work routine or regimen that allows time with the person you love. This isn’t only doing what’s best for you but also for the future of your relationship.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, it can be difficult to know when to take that giant leap forward, yet it’s also important to have realistic expectations. To feel fully ready is often an illusion.

You don’t need to be completely ready, nor do you need to have each piece figured out. On Tuesday, you have all the certainty you need to take that step forward without regret.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stay steady, Libra. You don't have to succumb to the power struggles or rumors that arise in your life today and threaten the current balance of power in your relationship.

Stay steady. Focus on what is real and be certain that you’re questioning what arises instead of just believing the worst of the person that you love.

While matters may not be perfect, that doesn’t mean that this relationship is headed for the rocks. Be the steady one and practice those boundaries you’ve worked hard to instill.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself embrace a new direction, Scorpio. A tempting opportunity arrives on Tuesday. Although this chance would help improve your life, it may also bring drastic changes to your personal life and relationship.

While it may be difficult, even if you turn down this offer, there's no guarantee that you will be able to keep everything the same anyway. Trust in the synchronicity of opportunities when they arise, and don’t be afraid to say 'yes' to more.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can achieve anything you put your heart into, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, dreams that you had previously cast aside come back to the forefront. These visions and desires for love, adventure, and connection call to a deeper part of yourself than your current romantic situation.

This energy isn’t about anything being wrong, but is simply calling to attention anything you've settled for instead of going after what you genuinely want. Don’t be afraid of what could go wrong, as this is your opportunity to truly have the kind of love and life you’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is the perfect time to make changes, sweet Capricorn. With Uranus in your house of commitment and the Moon moving through your sector of transformation, change is actually required.

Instead of feeling fear or talking yourself out of taking a chance, this energy helps you feel ready to take the next step. Don’t worry about what comes next. Simply surrender to the universe and trust that you are ready for the changes that will help deliver you to your destiny.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be honest about what you’re looking for, Aquarius. It’s okay to want space in your relationship. It doesn’t mean that you don’t love your partner or that anything is wrong.

Listen to that inner voice that tells you what you need to feel and be your best. Be open to new arrangements in your relationship or untraditional paths. When you’re honest about what aligns with your truth, then you finally enter the space to receive it.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to sacrifice yourself for others, Pisces. You often take on the role of the romantic martyr in relationships, doing and sacrificing anything to not just show your love but prove it. Yet, this isn’t how healthy relationships work.

Step back into yourself today and reflect on whether this relationship genuinely aligns with your needs. While you may be introduced to a new perspective today, it doesn’t mean that the person in your life is up to the task of loving you how you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.