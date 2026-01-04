3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Abundant New Era Starting On January 5, 2026

Starting on January 5, 2026, three zodiac signs enter an abundant new era. The Waning Gibbous Moon is very good when it comes to being clearheaded and ready to make the right decisions. We are on the ball mentally during this transit, and the accompanying Leo energy emphasizes confidence, leadership, and creative authority.

On this day, prosperity takes shape, and three zodiac signs learn what follow-through really means. January 5 marks the beginning of a period where consistent effort leads to that proverbial pot of gold.

Advertisement

We are about to enter a period of great abundance, despite what we see around us. The key here is to stay smart and on our toes. By staying aware of what's going on, we end up on top. Rich, prosperous, and happy.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Abundance begins when all of the responsibility you've taken on starts paying off, Capricorn. On January 5, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo shows you the results of the choices you made. It turns out that you were right all along when it comes to certain things.

You receive acknowledgment from a peer during this time, and it shows you that trusting your gut feeling is lucrative. You have a way of spotting the winners, and this is exactly why you're on the path to abundance, right now.

For you, Capricorn, this day is also about acknowledging your own self-worth. When you recognize your own immense value, opportunities expand, and abundance flows naturally.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Aquarius, you are entering an abundant new era because you are now in collaboration with others. You're getting your work seen by the right people. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo brings attention to ideas or contributions that deserve recognition.

On January 5, you notice increased support from others as it's apparent that you have so much to offer. Your talents are truly undeniable, Aquarius. This is a very great period of time for you.

Advertisement

Sharing your vision attracts the right backing under the Leo Moon. This abundant phase encourages you to stick with the plan and trust in your own unique approach. Prosperity arrives through connection and trust.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What hits the spot for you, Pisces, is the idea that all that work you've done is finally starting to pay off, and pay off well. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo shows you that everything you've done is starting to add up in meaningful ways. Your work has not been for naught!

On January 5, you are entering a more abundant era of your life. You've learned how to manage your time and energy, and this is really starting to pay off. You're not making hasty decisions. You're now prepared and ready to act on your expertise.

What happens on this day is only the beginning for you, Pisces. You might even say that your dreams are starting to manifest. Keep it steady. Keep on keeping on, Pisces. You've got this!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.