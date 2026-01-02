Tarot Horoscopes For January 3: What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Full Moon

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for January 3, 2026. The Sun is in Capricorn, which is about ambition and a desire to succeed. Today, the Full Moon occurs in the sign of Cancer, which focuses on releasing what you no longer need, especially in family matters and at home.

Your collective tarot card for Saturday is the Chariot, which teaches you to remain persistent during difficulties. Progress doesn't require perfection to be successful. It does ask you to stay committed.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Cups, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for Saturday is the Six of Cups, reversed, which is about nostalgia and reminiscing over the past. Memories are a beautiful thing to recall, and you often enjoy reflecting on what you had before in childhood or a former relationship.

However, on January 3, it's time to move beyond memory and turn your attention to the present moment and the future. The world invites you to explore and use your time to create bigger and better experiences. Today marks the start of something special.

You can have fond thoughts about what was, but the future is just as exciting, so look forward to what you don't know and allow yourself to explore.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Wands

On January 3, the King of Wands brings your attention to a charismatic leader and businessperson.

Today, you encounter someone like this who has a vision of the future. They intend to share it with you so you can imagine the possibilities and see if you want to collaborate.

Your goal is to listen and to understand what this individual has in mind. Your ideas matter, but when you are in the presence of a great thinker, it's good to listen and learn. You're ready to be receptive and see how things go.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles tarot card invites you to explore a skill you mastered or learned to make money. On Saturday, you're looking to create a new income stream or replace a lost source of funds. The solution is closer to you than you realize.

You have marketable talents and gifts. Review all you have going for you and see which one offers the greatest opportunity to start.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess, reversed, is about blocked intuition. Cancer, at times, noise in your life stops you from hearing your inner voice. During those moments when you overthink or wait to hear a friend's opinion, you're stepping away from your core intuition and delegating decision-making to others.

Try giving your circle of influence less room for control so you can look within. Have fewer conversations and do fewer searches. Instead, try to tap into your spirit to know what makes you comfortable.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The World, reversed

The World, reversed, is about a plan that is nearly finished, but something delays it. You may feel you're very close to closure on a project, but a missing piece is holding you back from completing it.

January 3 is perfect for working on the single loose end that prevents you from tying things up. Instead of putting a situation on hold, look for ways to resolve the problem so you can get it done and move forward.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Wands, reversed

The Ace of Wands, reversed, is about a lack of drive or determination to get something done. Today, your motivation may need a little push to start.

Go beyond setting a goal, find something that you will look forward to as a reward for doing what you need to finish. Have something you genuinely want to look forward to drive your progress.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Swords, reversed

Seven of Swords, reversed, is about radical honesty. You're ready to put an end to game-playing with someone who broke your heart.

You put a name to your feelings, Libra, and say what you need to say. Rather than smooth things over by pretending you're all right, you open up and share your truth.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

Seven of Pentacles is about patience and perseverance. On Saturday, you are less focused on what you can accomplish in a short period of time.

Instead, Scorpio, adopt a mindset fully committed to finishing what you set out to do. One mindset change creates the progress you need for your future.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles

Four of Pentacles is about desiring stability, but acting with fear. You are holding on to an area of your life that you worry will be affected by a scarcity mindset.

Sagittarius, when practicality starts to feel like there are fewer opportunities or resources available to you, retrain your mind to see the world through an abundance lens. You can learn to believe that there's enough for you and everyone.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Capricorn, the Three of Cups is about a connection that feels supportive instead of focused solely on what you can do for others. You're focusing more on friendships and your community.

Life brings you back to the center of what matters most: people and situations where you feel supported and loved.

Saturday is a good day to reach out to someone you care about and enjoy a deep conversation to remind you that you're not alone.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hierophant, reversed

The Hierophant is a tarot card about rules and how things are done. Today, you recognize patterns that feel outdated or rigid. Instead of pushing yourself always to follow life by a set standard, you edit the routine and try a new path.

Yes, Aquarius, you may realize that new takes more time, but the journey may better match your needs with a revision.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Justice, reversed

The reversed Justice tarot card is about a situation that doesn't feel fair to you, and you want the expectations to be adjusted.

Saturday supports cleaning up the details and getting your clarity back. You will sense what needs to be changed and listen to your emotions without fear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.