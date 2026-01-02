Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On January 3, 2026

On January 3, 2026, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. The Full Moon in Cancer shows us that it's OK to let go of certain things in our lives. After all, what we're really doing is making room for new beginnings.

During this lunar transit, we find out what really nourishes our souls. We want what's best, and we are now ready to accept change. That's good, because this cosmic energy brings resolution and rewards.

On this day, we feel as if we're finally releasing what had us feeling stagnant. Three zodiac signs feel as if something great is about to emerge, and it is.

January 3 brings a viable shift in fortune, and while it may feel random, it's not. We made this happen, and it takes a Full Moon to show us how all of our efforts have culminated. Fortune has arrived!

1. Aries

The Full Moon in Cancer draws attention to accomplishments and recognition you’ve earned. On January 3, something that once felt uncertain now feels like it was the right thing to do all along. Nice going, Aries!

This could involve your career or finances, but more than likely has to do with a personal goal you placed on yourself last year. This is when your patience and effort finally show major results. This is what you might call exceptionally good fortune.

You experience a surge of motivation, confidence, and relief. What happens during this Full Moon reminds you that sometimes it takes a while to get what you want, but that getting what you want is indeed possible.

2. Gemini

For you, Gemini, the Full Moon in Cancer brings emotional and practical rewards. On January 3, a situation that felt like it was going nowhere (and possibly for years) finally opens up to reveal itself as something you can work with.

So, now you get to feel as if you've hung in there for a reason. While it's taken forever to become legit to you, it's happening nonetheless. Now, Gemini, you are ready.

That's Full Moon energy for you. It always symbolizes the full turn; the circle completing itself. In your world, this means you're coming full circle with something. This kind of completion brings about a turn of fortune.

3. Sagittarius

The Full Moon in Cancer has you understanding all it took to get here, and why what you've done is definitely the right thing. You've worked very hard to become the person you are right now, Sagittarius, and on January 3, a breakthrough takes place that leads to favorable conditions.

This could involve work, but it's the kind of work that you'd consider to be creative or artistic. This Full Moon shift feels like the universe acknowledging your prior effort and extending you a helping hand.

You move forward with renewed enthusiasm, because fortune, in your book, means having the freedom to be creative. It means being able to be your most authentic self. This is your good fortune, Sagittarius. Use it well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.