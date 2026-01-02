4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, January 3

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 3, 2026. On Saturday, the Sun is in Capricorn, and a beautiful Full Moon graces the sky opposite the Sun in the sign of Cancer.

Capricorn is about work, and Cancer is about feelings. It's time to double down on what you need to do to become successful in your career and reduce the things that complicate your focus, stemming from family or home problems. The Full Moon directly activates a powerful line-up of planets in Capricorn on Saturday, perfect for calling in good fortune. The Moon helps you to connect with your feelings to drive thought and action. Mars enhances your drive, Venus helps you to focus on what's beautiful, and Mercury provides clarity so you can focus on your goals.

Advertisement

This dynamic astrological event is perfect for the first weekend of a new year. Let's see how this unfolds for the astrological signs who make the most of this energies and attract abundance and luck all day.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you expand your outlook on life and what you want to achieve on Saturday. The Moon in Cancer brings focus to your commitments and communication, while Capricorn strengthens your long-term focus and determination. Your current efforts connect you to new opportunities. You may hear or read something that changes how you think. Suddenly, your next step becomes evident, and you know how to grow from here.

Abundance comes from committing to a direction that offers growth. You step outside your comfort zone and finalize a new plan. You submit your pitch or invest in a learning activity that builds the skills you need to level up. You focus on steady progress, and that's how luck flows into your life.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, the Full Moon in Cancer brings attention to your friendships and social network. You feel clearer about the changes you want to make in your personal life. Today, you focus on joy, and abundance follows. You reconnect with what motivates you, and your productivity improves.

Your abundance comes when you share your talents with others rather than withholding your gifts. You're ready to promote yourself and talk about your ideas. It's easier to take pride in your work and showcase your skills. Opportunities start to unfold because joy is contagious. The more you engage with others in a way that reflects your confidence, the more luck you generate.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On January 3, Leo, you end a chapter in your life that didn't make you feel good. The Full Moon in your sector of endings helps you cut ties with whatever hurts your growth. The stellium in Capricorn encourages you to take yourself seriously and build something lasting.

You realize that when you do work you dislike, even if you perform the task well, there's lingering negative energy that blocks luck and abundance from flowing into your life. Instead of waiting for luck to find you, you align your energy with what you want on Saturday.

Luck follows when you create from a positive place. Abundance arrives when you are authentic. You do what's right for your body, mind, and spiritual connection. A flow state returns on Saturday, Leo, and what you want manifests in your life.

Advertisement

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon arrives in your zodiac sign on January 3, Cancer. With the Moon opposite a Capricorn stellium, you're encouraged to align your personal needs with your relationship needs. You're aware of what supports you. Certain people motivate you to focus and achieve the life you want. Even when you think you're better off alone, you realize you don't have to be.

You have a support system to tap into. True friendships know how to be loving and when to be brutally honest. You need both because of the truth of what you do, Capricorn. That's what attracts real luck into your life and ultimately builds the abundance you need.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.