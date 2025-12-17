The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign About Thursday, December 18

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, December 18, 2025. The Sun and Moon are in Sagittarius, signaling the closing of a chapter centered on travel, learning, and future planning. Thursday is a transition day, which is good for finalizing plans, enrolling in a course, and wrapping up any tasks you need to complete by the end of this month.

Thursday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Five of Wands, a symbol of tension between the old and new. Anticipate an adjustment period as you make changes to your life now. What you focus on now will set the tone for the new year.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, December 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess

Aries, your daily tarot card for December 18 is the High Priestess, a reminder to trust what you already know without forcing truth to arrive before it's ready.

Rather than pushing for answers on Thursday, pause and observe. Pay attention to the patterns around you, and let information come to you naturally without force. Insight strengthens when you stop demanding certainty and trust your intuition instead.

For now, let decisions wait while you gather data. Restraint sharpens your decision-making, so when you do choose, the timing feels right.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Swords, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card for Thursday is the Six of Swords, reversed, highlighting resistance to leaving a familiar situation, even when you know it's not supporting your growth or happiness.

On December 18, you'll recognize the one habit or pattern you need to let go of. Stability feels safer than change, but staying where you are now comes at a cost.

Progress begins when you focus less on an outcome and more on the space between your heart and your reason.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, today's daily tarot card is the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, which is about avoiding a new start. When presented with an opportunity on Thursday, if hesitation and fear threaten to hold you back from making a decision, address the doubt that causes you to overanalyze your options.

Test what's possible and learn what could happen in real time. Starting small and imperfectly can help you overcome the fear of failure that stops you from moving forward.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands is about inner confidence rooted in self-trust. Cancer, you don't need others' approval. Let your actions speak for themselves.

On December 18, take initiative. Internal validation can replace any need for promises or reassurance. On Thursday, your leadership is strengthened by trying something new.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups

Leo, the Ace of Cups tarot card is about a new beginning in love, making Thursday a day where your emotions open for someone special.

Something meaningful can begin on December 18, and if you allow vulnerability without expectation, something significant could develop in a relationship.

For now, lead with sincerity, and let honesty guide your interactions with others.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

On December 18, the Sun tarot card denotes a positive day filled with clarity and personal affirmation, Virgo. The truth feels straightforward and uncomplicated on Thursday. It's easy to align your actions, words and intent with your schedule.

On Thursday, aim to align your values with your schedule. Consider completing a task or addressing a situation you've been putting off.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, your daily tarot card for Thursday is the Seven of Pentacles, reversed, which is about frustration because you're not getting the results you want.

On Thursday, work through any impatient feelings that come up. Redirect your effort toward the work that produces results, knowing some goals take more time than others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower, reversed

Scorpio, your tarot card for December 18 is the Tower, reversed, which is about sudden changes that force you to make a snap decision.

On Thursday, what appears to be an inconvenience to your schedule can become a positive detour in the right direction. Acknowledge what's changing and see how to use an unplanned situation to your advantage.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about unhealthy family dynamics that present themselves as opportunities for healing and growth. On Thursday, you might question your values and compare what you feel with others.

See what makes sense for you as you consider changes to your outlook and perspective. Situations that come up on December 18 urge you to redefine what stability means to you, as you address outgrown family traditions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Wands, reversed

On December 18, the Five of Wands, reversed, is about moving past conflicts, Capricorn. Today, a conflict resolves when you prioritize addressing a situation that's affecting your focus.

On Thursday, the battles that deserve your attention will help you avoid emotional fatigue caused by distractions. A significant shift in your focus allows you to create the peace you desire today.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles

Aquarius, your tarot card for today is the Eight of Pentacles, which emphasizes skill development through methodical focus and hard work. On Thursday, focus on what you want to improve, since repetition leads to mastery.

It may not be where your heart is right now, especially if you anticipate being in a leadership or teaching role in the future; however, for now, commit fully to a single task. Allow your consistency to prove your dedication to excellence.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups, reversed

Pisces, the Six of Pentacles is about holding on to the past because of how much fun and enjoyment you had with friends and family, specifically in childhood. Yet, emotional maturity requires you to pivot your attention to the future.

Nostalgia can cloud judgment, so on December 18, respond to the present, not memories.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.