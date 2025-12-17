3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Healing New Era Starting On December 18, 2025

Three zodiac signs are entering a healing new era starting on December 18, 2025 when Venus trine Chiron softens old tensions and helps us understand the patterns behind some of our recent struggles. This transit encourages self-love, which leads to self-forgiveness.

This is great news for these astrological signs who could really use a break from all of this self-doubt. It's time to believe in ourselves once again and to watch what happens the moment we start doing so. We're recognizing that we're not cut out for nonstop hard times and so much of getting away from that mindset is up to us. On Thursday, we are strong and ready to shake it off as we finally enter our healing new era.

1. Aries

Aries, Venus trine Chiron helps you understand why you've been dragging around certain ideas and why it's been so hard for you to just let it all go. You're stubborn, Aries, and you're finally starting to see that the only one hurting here is you. And so, on December 18, you decide to make a break from all of this excess.

You've weighed yourself down with responsibility and pressure, and on Thursday, you realize you don't need it. It's not suiting you, and you're not growing from it. That, in itself, is all you need. This marks a turning point in your emotional strength. The universe affirms your growth and opens the door to gentler days. You step forward with confidence and a calmer heart. A healing new era begins and hardships are now a thing of the past.

2. Leo

Leo, Venus trine Chiron gets into the deeper reasons behind a recent hardship you've experienced and shows you how much progress you’ve already made. You start to understand the purpose behind the difficulty and feel more at ease because of it.

On December 18, you feel something heavy release its grip. This day brings closure to a difficult time in your life, Leo. The universe supports your healing and restores your sense of courage, bringing you back into yourself again. You move ahead into this healing new era with renewed optimism and a stronger sense of who you are.

3. Capricorn

If certain situations in your life have felt heavier than you expected them to feel, Capricorn, on December 18, you figure out both why and how to relieve yourself from this burden. Good decisions become much easier on Thursday, and you see that all it takes is for you to be fierce with one particular decision. Once you're brave enough to go there, your healing era begins.

This is a moment of emotional renewal, and you are so ready for it, Capricorn. The universe acknowledges your resilience and clears a space for future balance and stability. You are ready for what comes next.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.