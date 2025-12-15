4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On December 16, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on December 16, 2025 as Mars makes itself comfortable in Capricorn. Mars is about motivation, and Capricorn is about your public position in the world and how hard you work. Mars is exalted in Capricorn, expressing its ambitious energy beautifully, making it easy for you to do so as well.

This is a significant time for you to grow your influence in the world and make a mark in ways you didn't even know you could. Mars in Capricorn demands effort to attract luck, but the resulting abundance is lasting — and these astrological signs are up for the fulfilling challenge.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango, Canva

Capricorn, you attract an abundance of personal opportunities on December 16. Mars is now in your sign and you can feel it down to your bones. You love the energy of Mars, and you're more than ready, able and willing to attract significant abundance in your life.

Mars pushing you aggressively and assertively to get things done is a welcome change. You like it when you're encouraged to do more than usual. You are on the hunt for where you can grow. You invest in yourself through times, coursework and mentors. You listen to audiobooks, and you read. You mute accounts on social that don't add value to your life, and you follow accounts that do. You immerse yourself in what you want to grow and achieve, and the sky is the limit. You're attracting what you want into your life like a magnet, and it is just the beginning.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango, Canva

Aries, you attract abundance and luck in your career on Tuesday. You've been working hard behind the scenes, though most don't know it because you rarely sing your own praises. You hope your work will reach the right people, and on December 16, someone notices.

Mars is exalted in Capricorn, and now that it's in your house of social status and fame, you feel seen. You're attracting abundance and luck on December 16 because an external force of power finds you, and they make you an offer you can't refuse. You're in the right place at the right time. You're positioned to win, and you do so entirely, in all the ways you hoped for in your dreams.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango, Canva

On December 16, Libra, Mars in Capricorn helps you to see that home is truly where your heart is. You really want to be with someone and settle down for a long time. You are all about family, and when you are in the right state of mind, you relax and find it so easy to nurture and care for others.

On Tuesday, you get the peace you need when Mars is in Capricorn. You find the courage to shut down all external distractions and close the door on anything that diverts your attention. You don't mind missing out on things your friends are doing. You're right where you want to be, and it's a happy moment for you. You knew all along this is what you wanted, and you're glad to have found it.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango, Canva

On Tuesday, something beautiful happens in your life, Cancer. You're attracting abundance and luck in your love life. You find it so easy to let your feelings show on Tuesday, whether it's in a new relationship or an established one.

You realize that life is too short to withhold your feelings for someone you care about. You don't want to be that person who doesn't express their heart with sincerity, whether the timing is right or wrong. On December 16, you make an effort to do things that demonstrate your commitment to others. You sacrifice time, and you give of your energy. You partner ever so sweetly and willingly without any resentment or restraint.

You attract the same energy from others. You see how easy it is to get people to want to be in your life because you make them feel safe and heard. You make a house a home, and you make love easy, hence why there's an abundance of it in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.