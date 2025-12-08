The Tarot Horoscope Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign On December 9, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for December 9, 2025 with insight into Mercury square Mars, which brings up honest conversations that are tough to hear. Tuesday's energy may be challenging, but the difficult conversations had today are necessary for inner healing and personal growth.

Tuesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, which is about missed opportunities or delays. So, again, we may experience some frustration today, but don't let that stop you from growing through the experience. You can't be who you want to be if you stay where you are now. Change always requires a bit of discomfort for it to take you to the next level.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday, December 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

Pay attention to what makes you crave things you know aren't good for you, Aries. The Devil tarot card represents vices and temptations that you lean on during stressful times.

On Tuesday, you may be vulnerable or misled into thinking one time won't matter. But it can. Stay strong on December 9, and have an accountability system in place to keep yourself on the right path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician, reversed

Taurus, be careful who you give your power to. On Tuesday, someone you trust may love that you give them the right to do something for you. However, their inability to act with agency could be apparent to you only after a mistake is made.

Instead of assigning tasks, mentor and show how to get everything done on December 9 until you're sure everything is set and ready to go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Wands

Gemini, the Ace of Wands is about a new beginning, and you have been waiting for this moment to start. On Tuesday, you can choose to take your life in a new direction.

What you pick can be a fun adventure or something a little risky but worthwhile to fulfill a lifelong dream. When the door of opportunity opens to you, don't be afraid to walk through it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

Cancer, what intrigues you on Tuesday can be something of a mystery, but the High Priestess tarot card invites you to explore the interests that are vague and a little woo-woo.

You could look up information on Aliens and extraterrestrials, or watch an old Alfred Hitchcock black-and-white movie. Expand your mind and imagination and explore what you don't know but want to learn about.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, what do you hope to master? The Eight of Pentacles is about dedication to a skill or craft.

On Tuesday, consider signing up for an online course to reach a specific level or joining a community group that makes learning fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

When you give something to someone, be sure not to attach strings, Virgo. It's always nice to offer help, and you do so easily when a person is in need on Tuesday. However, the Six of Pentacles, reversed, warns against thinking there will be any giving in return.

On December 9, give and forget. Don't let any motive taint the waters of your generosity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, if you feel disconnected from family lately, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, can explain why. The card is about family problems that isolate you from the relationships you cherish, and it can be heartbreaking during this time of year.

The cause could be miscommunication, and you will want to help bring up topics with tenderness and care. A little bit of patience can help you navigate through it. You may be reluctant at first on Tuesday, but consider and see what happens.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Swords

Scorpio, the Queen of Swords, is about intelligence, which you have a lot of. You have a sharp mind, and sometimes, when you use it to research, you discover things that would take others a long time to uncover.

There's a sense of curiosity on Tuesday that you will find hard to resist. You will need to set a time limit on how long you'll go down the rabbit hole you see on the internet. Don't spend the entire day lost on the scroll.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, it's so kind to forgive others, especially during the holiday season. Your daily tarot card, the Five of Swords, reversed, encourages embracing grace with others, even when you are still unhappy about the things that happened.

On Tuesday, think about the benefits releasing a grudge can bring to your life. When you consider what it may mean to no longer harbor resentment, your mind may soften, prompting you to raise the white flag of surrender.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor, reversed

Capricorn, you may have to work with a person who uses their power as a weapon on Tuesday. The Emperor, reversed, is about misuse of power and authority, and it can be painful for you to observe. Yet, you may need to.

Loosen expectations you may have about what a leader is supposed to be. Your style can be much different from others, and when the window opens for you to address it diplomatically, consider that your chance to model what you think should have happened on December 9.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands, reversed

The King of Wands tarot card in reverse is about scattered focus caused by negative behavior, Aquarius. On Tuesday, pull your energy back, try to avoid engaging, and regroup.

You can create a plan for handling conflict on December 9, and despite all the difficulty, your confidence will strengthen and grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

Your relationships mean everything to you, Pisces, and on Tuesday, the Ten of Cups is a promise of more enjoyment, pleasure and joy.

You will experience significant emotional fulfillment, especially from supportive relationships. Let warmth rule your day on December 9, and prioritize stability.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.